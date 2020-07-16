5 ASPEN WAY

Amenities
Welcome to affordable Doylestown living in sought after Chestnut Grove community situated in award winning Central Bucks School District. This open concept condo offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with plenty of living space for entertaining. 2 sets of sliding glass doors off the kitchen and living room add to the light and airy feel and provide pleasant views of the garden. 2 bedrooms have ample room and plenty of closet space for storage. For your convenience a washer and dryer is located in the unit within an additional storage closet. Condo has a separate outside entrance. AMAZING LOCATION- 1 block from the YMCA, Central Bucks Schools and Doylestown Hospital plus a 5 minute walk to downtown Doylestown with plenty of restaurants and shopping and access to Septa trains. Schedule your viewing with the listing agent starting Saturday 6/27.