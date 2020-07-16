All apartments in Bucks County
5 ASPEN WAY
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

5 ASPEN WAY

5 Aspen Way · No Longer Available
Location

5 Aspen Way, Bucks County, PA 18901

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
extra storage
refrigerator
Welcome to affordable Doylestown living in sought after Chestnut Grove community situated in award winning Central Bucks School District. This open concept condo offers 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms with plenty of living space for entertaining. 2 sets of sliding glass doors off the kitchen and living room add to the light and airy feel and provide pleasant views of the garden. 2 bedrooms have ample room and plenty of closet space for storage. For your convenience a washer and dryer is located in the unit within an additional storage closet. Condo has a separate outside entrance. AMAZING LOCATION- 1 block from the YMCA, Central Bucks Schools and Doylestown Hospital plus a 5 minute walk to downtown Doylestown with plenty of restaurants and shopping and access to Septa trains. Schedule your viewing with the listing agent starting Saturday 6/27.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 ASPEN WAY have any available units?
5 ASPEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bucks County, PA.
What amenities does 5 ASPEN WAY have?
Some of 5 ASPEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 ASPEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5 ASPEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 ASPEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5 ASPEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bucks County.
Does 5 ASPEN WAY offer parking?
No, 5 ASPEN WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5 ASPEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 ASPEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 ASPEN WAY have a pool?
No, 5 ASPEN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5 ASPEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 5 ASPEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5 ASPEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 ASPEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 ASPEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 ASPEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
