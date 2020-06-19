All apartments in Bryn Mawr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:12 AM

947 SARGENT AVENUE

947 Sargent Avenue · (610) 687-6060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

947 Sargent Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated off campus three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home zoned for student housing and close to Villanova University. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new floor, and many more updates. Full basement includes washer & gas dryer for your convenience. New central air and new gas heat! Covered front porch. Fenced private yard. Lower Merion Township approved student house that permits three students. Available June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022. Walking distance to train, Lancaster Avenue, Kellys, La Colombe and all that Bryn Mawr has to offer. Cable ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 947 SARGENT AVENUE have any available units?
947 SARGENT AVENUE has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 947 SARGENT AVENUE have?
Some of 947 SARGENT AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 947 SARGENT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
947 SARGENT AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 947 SARGENT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 947 SARGENT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr.
Does 947 SARGENT AVENUE offer parking?
No, 947 SARGENT AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 947 SARGENT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 947 SARGENT AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 947 SARGENT AVENUE have a pool?
No, 947 SARGENT AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 947 SARGENT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 947 SARGENT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 947 SARGENT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 947 SARGENT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 947 SARGENT AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 947 SARGENT AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
