947 SARGENT AVENUE

Renovated off campus three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home zoned for student housing and close to Villanova University. Open concept kitchen with granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new floor, and many more updates. Full basement includes washer & gas dryer for your convenience. New central air and new gas heat! Covered front porch. Fenced private yard. Lower Merion Township approved student house that permits three students. Available June 1, 2021-May 31, 2022. Walking distance to train, Lancaster Avenue, Kellys, La Colombe and all that Bryn Mawr has to offer. Cable ready.