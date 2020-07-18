523 OLD LANCASTER RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Any applications go to: https://dvapply.com/Office/3/SurewayProperty/JctE7fbiDkG-8Q4VQJbzcwIt is $45 per person.NO SHOWINGS TILL MONDAY 6/29/2020 Wonderfully Charming 1920's Farmhouse in Lower Merion Twp. Walk to Transportation and Shopping! Easy access to Major Rts. Amazingly beautiful gardens surround the home and Fabulous huge fenced rear yard! Covered Front Porch, entry hall, living room, dining rm, eat-in Kitchen w/laundry closet, mud room and O/E to yard. 1st floor also offers a den (or 5th Bedroom) with full C/T bath. 2nd floor offers 4 additional bedrooms and full hall bath. Basement full, unfinished.