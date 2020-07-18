All apartments in Bryn Mawr
Find more places like 523 OLD LANCASTER RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryn Mawr, PA
/
523 OLD LANCASTER RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

523 OLD LANCASTER RD

523 Old Lancaster Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryn Mawr
See all
Haverford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

523 Old Lancaster Road, Bryn Mawr, PA 19041
Haverford

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Any applications go to: https://dvapply.com/Office/3/SurewayProperty/JctE7fbiDkG-8Q4VQJbzcwIt is $45 per person.NO SHOWINGS TILL MONDAY 6/29/2020 Wonderfully Charming 1920's Farmhouse in Lower Merion Twp. Walk to Transportation and Shopping! Easy access to Major Rts. Amazingly beautiful gardens surround the home and Fabulous huge fenced rear yard! Covered Front Porch, entry hall, living room, dining rm, eat-in Kitchen w/laundry closet, mud room and O/E to yard. 1st floor also offers a den (or 5th Bedroom) with full C/T bath. 2nd floor offers 4 additional bedrooms and full hall bath. Basement full, unfinished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 OLD LANCASTER RD have any available units?
523 OLD LANCASTER RD has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 523 OLD LANCASTER RD have?
Some of 523 OLD LANCASTER RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 OLD LANCASTER RD currently offering any rent specials?
523 OLD LANCASTER RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 OLD LANCASTER RD pet-friendly?
No, 523 OLD LANCASTER RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryn Mawr.
Does 523 OLD LANCASTER RD offer parking?
Yes, 523 OLD LANCASTER RD offers parking.
Does 523 OLD LANCASTER RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 OLD LANCASTER RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 OLD LANCASTER RD have a pool?
No, 523 OLD LANCASTER RD does not have a pool.
Does 523 OLD LANCASTER RD have accessible units?
No, 523 OLD LANCASTER RD does not have accessible units.
Does 523 OLD LANCASTER RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 523 OLD LANCASTER RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 523 OLD LANCASTER RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 OLD LANCASTER RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 523 OLD LANCASTER RD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Radcliff House
1000 Conestoga Rd
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Conwyn Arms
830 Montgomery Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Rosemont Plaza
1062 E Lancaster Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010

Similar Pages

Bryn Mawr 1 BedroomsBryn Mawr 2 Bedrooms
Bryn Mawr Apartments with ParkingBryn Mawr Apartments with Pools
Bryn Mawr Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PADoylestown, PAHarleysville, PABlue Bell, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEMalvern, PAPalmyra, NJ
Blackwood, NJProspect Park, PABellmawr, NJYeadon, PAGreentree, NJEchelon, NJBeckett, NJFeasterville, PAPitman, NJJenkintown, PAAudubon, NJPerkasie, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeRosemont College
Bryn Mawr CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity