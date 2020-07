Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Twin on fenced, quarter-acre lot with central air, and a newly updated Kitchen. Bright and clean throughout with lots of sun through many windows. Hardwood Floors throughout, Entry Foyer, Turn Staircase, Built-ins. Four bedrooms, new Powder Room off Kitchen with Mud Room. Great back yard with Deck. Lower Merion Schools! Off-street parking on quiet Rees Ave. Two street parking permits available. Rear garage and driveway parking is not included in the rental. NO STUDENTS.