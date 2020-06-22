Rent Calculator
Home
/
Bethlehem, PA
/
831 Laufer Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
831 Laufer Street
831 Laufer Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
831 Laufer Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wonderfully kept and maintained home for rent in South Bethlehem. Only
minutes away from the Casino, restaurants, and shops. Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Available immediately!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 831 Laufer Street have any available units?
831 Laufer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bethlehem, PA
.
Is 831 Laufer Street currently offering any rent specials?
831 Laufer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Laufer Street pet-friendly?
No, 831 Laufer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bethlehem
.
Does 831 Laufer Street offer parking?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not offer parking.
Does 831 Laufer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Laufer Street have a pool?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not have a pool.
Does 831 Laufer Street have accessible units?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Laufer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Laufer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
University of Pennsylvania