All apartments in Bethlehem
Find more places like 831 Laufer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bethlehem, PA
/
831 Laufer Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

831 Laufer Street

831 Laufer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bethlehem
See all
South Bethlehem
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

831 Laufer Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Wonderfully kept and maintained home for rent in South Bethlehem. Only
minutes away from the Casino, restaurants, and shops. Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Laufer Street have any available units?
831 Laufer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethlehem, PA.
Is 831 Laufer Street currently offering any rent specials?
831 Laufer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Laufer Street pet-friendly?
No, 831 Laufer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 831 Laufer Street offer parking?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not offer parking.
Does 831 Laufer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Laufer Street have a pool?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not have a pool.
Does 831 Laufer Street have accessible units?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Laufer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Laufer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Laufer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodmont Mews Apartments
1345 Martin Ct
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Spring Garden Townhouses
1026 North Blvd
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Saucon View
1 Saucon View Drive
Bethlehem, PA 18015
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Pointe North
4445 Harriet Ln
Bethlehem, PA 18017
River Pointe Townhomes
1416 Livingston St
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Valley Park Apartments
2252A Catasauqua Rd
Bethlehem, PA 18018
The Meadows at Lehigh
3310 East Boulevard
Bethlehem, PA 18017

Similar Pages

Bethlehem 1 BedroomsBethlehem 2 Bedrooms
Bethlehem Apartments with BalconyBethlehem Apartments with Parking
Bethlehem Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PA
Horsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PA
Conshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BethlehemSouth Bethlehem
Central Bethlehem
Northeast Bethlehem

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeNorthampton County Area Community College
Lehigh UniversityMuhlenberg College
University of Pennsylvania