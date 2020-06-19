All apartments in Bethlehem
Location

416 Carlton Avenue, Bethlehem, PA 18015
South Bethlehem

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful updated 2,400 sq ft 5 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM single family detached home in the heart of Southside Bethlehem. Convenient and walkable to Lehigh University and Wind Creek Resort! Check out the photos of the updated kitchen! This lot includes a patio and driveway for 3 cars. Gas heat, public water and sewer. Available to new tenant May 16th or after. No Application fee to apply and the owners will do a student rental. To apply you will need to fill out a PAR rental application, provide photo ID, proof of income and recent copy of credit report for all applicants. Tenant to pay utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Carlton Avenue have any available units?
416 Carlton Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 416 Carlton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
416 Carlton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Carlton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 416 Carlton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bethlehem.
Does 416 Carlton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 416 Carlton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 416 Carlton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Carlton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Carlton Avenue have a pool?
No, 416 Carlton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 416 Carlton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 416 Carlton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Carlton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Carlton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Carlton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Carlton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
