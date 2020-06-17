415 Buchanan Street

Amenities

Fully Renovated Luxury Townhouse!! 5 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath located walking distance to Lehigh University and Historic Downtown Bethlehem! This property has been converted perfectly for student housing! Each house has been upgraded to perfection. Total Kitchen on 1st floor w/ stunning white cabinets, granite counters, tiled back splash & stainless appliances! 2nd floor has upgraded kitchenette w/granite counters, stunning cabinets, tiled back splash & stainless steel fridge. Fully renovated full baths on each floor with stall showers on 1st & 3rd floors and tub/shower combo on 2nd floor. Each bedroom comes with a new full size bed frame. Stairwell in rear of the home connect both units and provide private entrances to the bedrooms. Located close to just about everything including shopping, restaurants, museums, casino, parks & so much more that Bethlehem has to offer!