/
/
/
west park
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM
84 Apartments for rent in West Park, Allentown, PA
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
1621 West Turner Street
1621 Turner Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
Victorian Splendor! - This 1st floor apartment has everything you want! Stained, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, modern kitchen and bath, and just across the street from a city jewel - West Park! Close enough to walk to downtown Allentown, the
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
44 North 15Th Street
44 North 15th Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
435 sqft
Second floor apartment conveniently located near the Fairgrounds, Farmers Market, 19th Street Theater District and delicious restaurants. Apartment features hardwood floors , an abundance of natural light, one full bathroom and one spacious bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of West Park
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Indulge in the spacious and scenic living of Society Hill at Lehigh Park, a friendly and relaxing community overlooking the picturesque Lehigh Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Regency Towers
1600 Lehigh Pkwy E, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1169 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently revamped community with in-unit laundry, a clubhouse and garage parking. Furnished units come with walk-in closets, kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1428 1/2 W Liberty St
1428 1/2 W Liberty St, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$650
1612 sqft
ONLY RENTERS WHO INTEND TO PURCHASE ARE CONSIDERED - Property Id: 310817 Located in the Allen Town, this stunning home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms with oversize efficiency windows that let in a lot of natural light.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
25 S 15th St
25 South 15th Street, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4011 sqft
25 S 15th St Available 08/01/20 This exquisite home is located in the mansion area of the West Park Historic District - This exquisite home located in the mansion area of the West Park Historic District welcomes your arrival.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
2145 W Walnut
2145 West Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Fully furnished studio and 1 bedroom Apartment. Comes with all necessary living items, cable, internet and utilities. No lease required. Short term rental ok. Pets are welcome. Available for immediate occupancy. Please call for photos and details.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 w green street
916 West Green Street, Allentown, PA
5 Bedrooms
$625
1672 sqft
RENT TO OWN 5 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Property Id: 286454 RENT TO OWN: ONLY APPLICANTS CONSIDERED WILL BE THOSE LOOKING TO PURCHASE View for more info http://www.916wgreenstreet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
901 West Tilghman Street
901 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
22077 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath apartment in the heart of Allentown. Features include an eat in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, exposed brick wall, spacious closets and tile floors in both kitchen and bath.
1 of 14
Last updated December 19 at 08:23pm
1 Unit Available
809 North 17 Street
809 North 17th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,475
2138 sqft
This attractive, move-in condition, spacious 2138 sq. ft. single family bi-level w/2 car garage, 3 beds, 2.5 baths and central heating and cooling was built in 2005 and is now available for rent. Master bedroom has jetted tub and shower.
1 of 1
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
1413 West Union Street
1413 W Union St, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice third floor apartment is small but clean and cozy, large windows bring lots of natural light. Landlord pays for heat, cold water, sewer and trash. Section 8 ok! A cat maybe negotiable with a pet deposit. Call to see this apartment today!
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
433 North 22nd Street
433 North 22nd Street, Allentown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
Spotless 1st floor apartment with 2 bedrooms, porch, garage parking,washer/dryer and storage in the basement- all located in a great West End neighborhood. Rent includes cold water,sewer,trash and garage parking for one car.
Results within 5 miles of West Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1317 sqft
Sophisticated apartments in quiet neighborhood near I-78 and I-476. Walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community has a fire pit, swimming pool and spacious sun deck. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
STRATA
27 N 7th St, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,126
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1137 sqft
A distinctive, urban complex offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, some amenities include private rooftop decks, elevated courtyards, open floor plans, granite countertops, and concierge services.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
759 sqft
Lehigh Square sits in the Lehigh Valley just near South Mountain. These spacious units feature ranges, bathtubs and in-unit laundry, and are just a short drive from Allentown.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
860 sqft
Find a place to call home in thriving Downtown Allentown. Located across from the iconic Art Deco PPL tower, these beautifully revitalized apartments combine modern design with inudstrial finishes to create a cozy atmosphere in a bustling city.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1137 sqft
UPGRADE YOUR SCENERY Center Square Lofts is a community you won’t find anywhere else in the area. These luxury apartments in Allentown, PA are brimming with high-end features and astounding amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1225 sqft
Room to grow in a place with roots. Settle in to a classic Allentown neighborhood reimagined. We’ve carved out a sweet spot where the warmth and community of historic brownstones meets the amenities and comfort of urban living.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Summit Ridge Luxury Apartments
333 River Dr, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1170 sqft
Welcome to Summit Ridge Experience a lifestyle full of beauty and adventure, just close enough to the thriving metropolitan center of Allentown.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$1,147
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tours by appointment only. Where rich history inspires new futures.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Madison at the Lakes
3218 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park-like community surrounded by trees. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes with washer/dryer in each unit. Located close to I-476, I-78 and Route 22 for easy commuting.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Snapdragon Way
231 Snapdragon Way, Lehigh County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1857 sqft
Beautiful Townhome for Rent! - Don't miss out on this beautiful Parkland School district townhouse! Tenants enjoy hardwood floors, a 2nd floor laundry room, 1 car garage and a finished basement which takes the livable area to over 2,200 SF !!.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
349 North 7th Street
349 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA
Studio
$775
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to Trogon - A most recent Luxury Apartment building, located in the heart of Allentown, within walking distance of the Hamilton Business District, PPL Building, Hockey Arena, Shopping, Dining and much more.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 Hanover Ave
322 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$650
1873 sqft
RENT TO OWN 4 BEDROOMS 1 BATHROOM - Property Id: 286450 For More info check out: http://www.322hanoveravenue.com/ To submit an app use link below www.cmorentalapplication.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PA
Hatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAEmmaus, PAMacungie, PABreinigsville, PAWilson, PAPerkasie, PASellersville, PA