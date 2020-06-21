All apartments in Allentown
Find more places like 627 .5 8th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allentown, PA
/
627 .5 8th
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:56 AM

627 .5 8th

627 N 5th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allentown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

627 N 5th St, Allentown, PA 18102
Old Fairgrounds Historic District

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in Allentown with a GARAGE!!! Only minutes away from downtown revitalization. Upon entry you are greeted by a spacious living room that leads to into a private dining room. Kitchen sits in the back of the house which has an entrance to the backyard and garage. The second floor has a beautifully renovated bathroom that will easily compare to any luxury home with three nicely sized bedrooms. Don't miss your chance because this one won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 627 .5 8th have any available units?
627 .5 8th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allentown, PA.
Is 627 .5 8th currently offering any rent specials?
627 .5 8th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 .5 8th pet-friendly?
No, 627 .5 8th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allentown.
Does 627 .5 8th offer parking?
Yes, 627 .5 8th does offer parking.
Does 627 .5 8th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 .5 8th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 .5 8th have a pool?
No, 627 .5 8th does not have a pool.
Does 627 .5 8th have accessible units?
No, 627 .5 8th does not have accessible units.
Does 627 .5 8th have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 .5 8th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 .5 8th have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 .5 8th does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodmont Ridge
5265 Rockrose Lane
Allentown, PA 18104
520 Lofts
520 West Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Walnut Street Commons
555 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Hamilton Linden Gardens
2016 F W Linden St
Allentown, PA 18104
Cityplace
902 Hamilton St.
Allentown, PA 18101
Society Hill at Lehigh Park
1216 W Cumberland St
Allentown, PA 18103
Center Square Lofts
777 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18101
Lehigh Square
2940 Fernor St
Allentown, PA 18103

Similar Pages

Allentown 1 BedroomsAllentown 2 Bedrooms
Allentown Apartments with ParkingAllentown Dog Friendly Apartments
Allentown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PA
Easton, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PARoyersford, PA
Phillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAConshohocken, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAGlenside, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Allentown

Apartments Near Colleges

Muhlenberg CollegeMoravian College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University