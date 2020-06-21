627 .5 8th

Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in Allentown with a GARAGE!!! Only minutes away from downtown revitalization. Upon entry you are greeted by a spacious living room that leads to into a private dining room. Kitchen sits in the back of the house which has an entrance to the backyard and garage. The second floor has a beautifully renovated bathroom that will easily compare to any luxury home with three nicely sized bedrooms. Don't miss your chance because this one won't last.