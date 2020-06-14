Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:18 PM

127 Apartments for rent in West Linn, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Linn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
$
Robinwood
1 Unit Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:36pm
Parker Crest
1 Unit Available
20334 Noble Lane
20334 Noble Lane, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
2360 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of West Linn
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Clackamette Park
18 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,569
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
200 Burnham Road #102
200 Burnham Road, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,795
730 sqft
Upscale 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo offers privacy and amazing views - This one level condo will be a welcome retreat for you and your family. Well maintained and tastefully furnished. Good floor plan.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South End
1 Unit Available
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.
Results within 5 miles of West Linn
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,337
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Gaffney Lane
3 Units Available
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
866 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Mt. Park
6 Units Available
Milo at Mountain Park
2 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,507
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1157 sqft
Well-appointed apartments with thoughtful layouts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy access to a TV lounge, a swimming pool, a sundeck and covered parking. A short drive from Portland Community College Sylvania.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Barclay Hills
1 Unit Available
441 Harris Lane
441 Harris Lane, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
441 Harris Lane Available 06/19/20 Delightful 3BD* 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
555 E Arlington Street
555 East Arlington Street, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
945 sqft
Conveniently located and spacious 2 bedroom, one bath duplex - $1,450 Conveniently located duplex with 945 square feet has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with lots of storage and natural light. New vinyl windows and blinds throughout.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Walluga
1 Unit Available
4235 Douglas Way
4235 Douglas Way, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1479 sqft
4235 Douglas Way Available 07/10/20 Great Lake Grove Bungalow Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
370 E Gloucester St.
370 East Gloucester Street, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Remodeled 3 bdrm Gladstone Home in family friendly neighborhood - This home is in a nice neighborhood in Gladstone. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, central a/c, and hardwood floors in living room. Big picture windows provide natural light.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1425 Cornell St
1425 Cornell Street, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2496 sqft
1425 Cornell St Available 07/07/20 Great Lake Oswego Home Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
First Addition
1 Unit Available
301 C Avenue
301 C Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1506 sqft
301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.

1 of 27

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Caufield
1 Unit Available
14230 Brittany Ter
14230 Brittany Terrace, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1662 sqft
Oregon City Townhouse - Property Id: 204800 Immediately available. No Pets. I am the house owner. We just move out. Desirable school district. Open floor plan, wood floor, cooking island/ eating bar.
Results within 10 miles of West Linn
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
$
Old Town Chinatown
52 Units Available
230 Ash
230 Southeast Ash Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,232
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
574 sqft
We're closely monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on our community, whose health and well-being is our top priority.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Eliot
7 Units Available
Cadence
2005 North Williams Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,270
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
944 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. This complex is modern and upscale, complete with amenities like updated kitchens, stainless steel appliances, open concept floor plans and large living spaces.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Nob Hill
7 Units Available
The George Besaw
2323 Northwest Savier Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,296
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
851 sqft
Old World charm meets contemporary-boutique in one of Portland's most revered and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Nob Hill
48 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,480
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1089 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Nob Hill
28 Units Available
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,255
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Call for details.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Pearl
36 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,135
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
719 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
City Guide for West Linn, OR

West Linn, Oregon was first called "Robin's Nest," then named Linn City -- after a Missouri Senator -- before becoming West Linn in 1913. Just across the Willamette River from the end of the Oregon Trail, the city has a storied pioneer past.

West Linn is bounded on its east and part of its south side by the Willamette River, the waterway that slices through the most populous part of the state on its journey north. Living near the water can be precarious, but having your own boat dock is so cool! The south part of the city is roughly shaped by Interstate 205, and the city of Lake Oswego to the north and west. It's part of the greater Portland metro area and is seen as one of the more upscale suburbs. The bluffs and hills hold properties with amazing views of the water and the Cascade Mountains beyond. From gorgeous Pacific Northwest summer days to misty winter mornings, the views are incredible. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in West Linn, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Linn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

