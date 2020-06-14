127 Apartments for rent in West Linn, OR with hardwood floors
West Linn, Oregon was first called "Robin's Nest," then named Linn City -- after a Missouri Senator -- before becoming West Linn in 1913. Just across the Willamette River from the end of the Oregon Trail, the city has a storied pioneer past.
West Linn is bounded on its east and part of its south side by the Willamette River, the waterway that slices through the most populous part of the state on its journey north. Living near the water can be precarious, but having your own boat dock is so cool! The south part of the city is roughly shaped by Interstate 205, and the city of Lake Oswego to the north and west. It's part of the greater Portland metro area and is seen as one of the more upscale suburbs. The bluffs and hills hold properties with amazing views of the water and the Cascade Mountains beyond. From gorgeous Pacific Northwest summer days to misty winter mornings, the views are incredible. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for West Linn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.