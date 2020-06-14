129 Apartments for rent in West Linn, OR with gym
1 of 21
1 of 38
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 44
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 48
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 76
1 of 13
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 65
1 of 19
1 of 6
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 30
1 of 73
1 of 62
West Linn, Oregon was first called "Robin's Nest," then named Linn City -- after a Missouri Senator -- before becoming West Linn in 1913. Just across the Willamette River from the end of the Oregon Trail, the city has a storied pioneer past.
West Linn is bounded on its east and part of its south side by the Willamette River, the waterway that slices through the most populous part of the state on its journey north. Living near the water can be precarious, but having your own boat dock is so cool! The south part of the city is roughly shaped by Interstate 205, and the city of Lake Oswego to the north and west. It's part of the greater Portland metro area and is seen as one of the more upscale suburbs. The bluffs and hills hold properties with amazing views of the water and the Cascade Mountains beyond. From gorgeous Pacific Northwest summer days to misty winter mornings, the views are incredible. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to West Linn renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.