129 Apartments for rent in West Linn, OR with gym

West Linn, Oregon was first called "Robin's Nest," then named Linn City -- after a Missouri Senator -- before becoming West Linn in 1913. Just across the Willamette River from the end of the Oregon Trail, the city has a storied pioneer past.

West Linn is bounded on its east and part of its south side by the Willamette River, the waterway that slices through the most populous part of the state on its journey north. Living near the water can be precarious, but having your own boat dock is so cool! The south part of the city is roughly shaped by Interstate 205, and the city of Lake Oswego to the north and west. It's part of the greater Portland metro area and is seen as one of the more upscale suburbs. The bluffs and hills hold properties with amazing views of the water and the Cascade Mountains beyond. From gorgeous Pacific Northwest summer days to misty winter mornings, the views are incredible. See more