accessible apartments
85 Accessible Apartments for rent in West Linn, OR
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Parker Crest
25 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,505
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Robinwood
2 Units Available
Larkspur West Linn
19500 Hidden Springs Road, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
A beautiful community overlooking a natural area with park-like courtyard. Pet-friendly. Homes feature hardwood-style plank flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Larger floor plans. Smart features.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Bolton
2 Units Available
Caufield Place
6103 Caufield Street, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
839 sqft
Welcome to Caufield Place Caufield Place is a quaint community located in a lush forest setting near downtown West Linn featuring two bedroom units with washer and dryer connections.
Results within 1 mile of West Linn
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 5 miles of West Linn
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Westlake
15 Units Available
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,275
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Milwaukie Heights
6 Units Available
The Bluffs
12601 SE River Rd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,099
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
827 sqft
Nestled high on a ridge overlooking the Willamette River, The Bluffs Apartments have all the features to make you feel at home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Island Station
5 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,001
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
61 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,344
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clackamas
3 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
6 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,346
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Milwaukie Heights
2 Units Available
Christine Court
2295 Southeast Courtney Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
816 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
962 sqft
Welcome to Christine Court Apartments. This quiet 30-unit mid-size community is located in an established neighborhood of Oak Grove.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walluga
1 Unit Available
Sofi at Lake Oswego
15000 Davis Ln, Lake Oswego, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
940 sqft
Walk to the Blue Moon Coffee shop or Biscuits Cafe. Stroll at nearby Springbrook City Park or on the hiking trails onsite. Relax in your one- or two-bedroom apartment in this eco-friendly and pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Walluga
1 Unit Available
4235 Douglas Way
4235 Douglas Way, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1479 sqft
4235 Douglas Way Available 07/10/20 Great Lake Grove Bungalow Walking Distance to Everything - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.
Results within 10 miles of West Linn
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
Pearl
20 Units Available
Burlington Tower
900 NW Lovejoy St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,425
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1440 sqft
The Burlington Tower is no ordinary apartment building. In fact, when you consider everything our Concierge Service can do for you, it’s more like a luxury hotel. Need a dinner reservation at the best restaurant in town? We can do that.
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
Downtown Portland
22 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$995
374 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
874 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
South Portland
17 Units Available
Sanctuary
4940 S Landing Dr, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1018 sqft
Prime location close to the river with plenty of shopping and dining options. Modern apartments feature open, all-black kitchens with stainless steel appliances, plenty of light and lots of storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
Wilsonville
15 Units Available
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,365
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:46am
Nob Hill
66 Units Available
Derby Slabtown
1075 Northwest 16th Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,248
226 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
511 sqft
We're more than just an apartment building. From the moment you walk through the front door, you’ll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
South Portland
8 Units Available
Greenbriar Village
5132 Southwest Slavin Road, Portland, OR
Studio
$960
356 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
857 sqft
Conveniently located between I-5 and SW Barbur Blvd and just minutes from downtown Portland. Pet-friendly complex offers wall-to-wall carpet, patio or balcony, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Onsite storage units available for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kerns
93 Units Available
Sandy28
2869 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,199
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,398
1005 sqft
NOW OPEN - BRAND NEW PORTLAND APARTMENTS! At Sandy28 Apartments in Portland, we’re taking everything you love about our city and bringing it together under one roof.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Portland
29 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,265
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Richmond
6 Units Available
Hawthorne 31 Apartments
1515 Southeast 31st Avenue, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
519 sqft
Hawthorne 31 is a 30 unit community in the heart of Portland's vibrant Hawthorne District. Make yourself at home in one of our studio or one bedroom apartment homes, each with oversized windows, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pearl
32 Units Available
Broadstone Reveal
1411 Northwest Quimby Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,405
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1025 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
