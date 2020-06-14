/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,292
738 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
Results within 1 mile of West Haven-Sylvan
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
6 Units Available
Cedar Hills
11700 Southwest Butner Road, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,231
640 sqft
A renovated, 1970s-style building with open floor plans and community-inspired spaces. This modern community spans a five-acre property. On-site pool, terrace, and large community building. Spacious interiors with large, private balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
9 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,410
657 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
4 Units Available
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
694 sqft
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
42 Units Available
Deveraux Glen
10600 SW Taylor St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,297
800 sqft
Gorgeous, pet-friendly complex close to Sunset Highway. Concierge, yoga classes, clubhouse, and hot tub on site. Pets allowed. In-unit laundry. Right next to Merritt Orchard Park.
Results within 5 miles of West Haven-Sylvan
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Nob Hill
24 Units Available
Rivage
2220 NW Front Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,537
762 sqft
Newly constructed homes in Nob Hill, just footsteps from the river. Contemporary rooms have air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Business center, fire pit and lobby. Close to Route 30. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Portland
31 Units Available
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,520
743 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Beaverton
8 Units Available
Cedar Crest
4800 SW Mueller Dr, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,171
700 sqft
A real home is a place where you have both what you need and what you desire at your fingertips. This is precisely what Cedar Crest Apartments embodies, in the form of a community that’s all about you.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
26 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,320
689 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Nob Hill
48 Units Available
Kado NW
1378 Northwest 18th Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,575
696 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Nob Hill
28 Units Available
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,660
626 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Up to 6 Weeks Free on Select Homes! *Call for details.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Pearl
36 Units Available
ORO
1470 Northwest Overton Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,384
555 sqft
Introducing ORO The Pearl District’s most walkable, connected and stylish apartment experience. Our vision is simple. Provide luxurious and efficient living in the heart of central Portland, where Slabtown and the Pearl District meet.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Old Town Chinatown
25 Units Available
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,505
811 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central Beaverton
31 Units Available
Rise Central
12875 SW Crescent Street, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,663
750 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! In the middle of Beaverton, Oregon, you’ll find The Rise Central Apartments, a one-of-a-kind community.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Nob Hill
10 Units Available
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,414
670 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,230
724 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Downtown Portland
7 Units Available
Linc245
245 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,430
750 sqft
Close to Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Apartments feature washers and dryers, large closets and private balconies. Select units boast 15-foot ceilings and Willamette River views. On-site coffee and newspaper service, and fitness center with sauna.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Portland
24 Units Available
Ladd
1300 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,935
738 sqft
Up to 4 Weeks Free on Select Homes- Reflected in Current Rate or Up Front! *Call Us for Details! Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we are no longer offering in-person tours at the property.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
3 Units Available
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,095
736 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Downtown Portland
26 Units Available
Vue Apartments
1717 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,099
528 sqft
Located minutes away from Portland State University, this pet-friendly community has a fitness center, clubhouse and on-site laundry. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Downtown Portland
13 Units Available
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,108
567 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Pearl
15 Units Available
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,480
595 sqft
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
$
Downtown Portland
21 Units Available
Indigo
430 SW 13th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,699
758 sqft
The Delta Park Center, Portland World Market and Willamette River are nearby this property. Community amenities include a fitness studio, underground parking and EV charging stations. Apartments feature bamboo flooring, room service and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
13 Units Available
North Bethany Ridge
15921 NW Brugger Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,389
765 sqft
These gorgeous Tudor-style apartments are situated in a highly coveted location. Onsite maintenance and optional carports and garages make this property unusually well-appointed in Portland.
Similar Pages
West Haven-Sylvan 2 BedroomsWest Haven-Sylvan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWest Haven-Sylvan 3 BedroomsWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with BalconyWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Garage
West Haven-Sylvan Apartments with GymWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with ParkingWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WA