1920 #3 NE Fairview

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal carport clubhouse

Unit Amenities garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking

Cute Upstairs Apartment Near Food and Shopping - 2 BED 2 BATH UPSTAIRS APARTMENT: This apartment includes a lovely back patio to lounge on and a covered carport for parking. It is in a great location if someone would like to be located near food and shopping. Water, sewer and garbage paid. NO PETS.

RENT/LEASE: $950.00 DEPOSIT: $950.00 (minimum) LOCATION: 1920 NE Fairview Unit 3, Grants Pass, OR 97526.



For our application and policies/procedures please go to our website @: pmp-rentals.com



Further information call PMP @ 541-479-4991.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3191119)