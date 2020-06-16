All apartments in St. Paul
1920 #3 NE Fairview
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1920 #3 NE Fairview

1920 Third Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Third Street, St. Paul, OR 97137

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
carport
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
Cute Upstairs Apartment Near Food and Shopping - 2 BED 2 BATH UPSTAIRS APARTMENT: This apartment includes a lovely back patio to lounge on and a covered carport for parking. It is in a great location if someone would like to be located near food and shopping. Water, sewer and garbage paid. NO PETS.
RENT/LEASE: $950.00 DEPOSIT: $950.00 (minimum) LOCATION: 1920 NE Fairview Unit 3, Grants Pass, OR 97526.

For our application and policies/procedures please go to our website @: pmp-rentals.com

Further information call PMP @ 541-479-4991.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3191119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 #3 NE Fairview have any available units?
1920 #3 NE Fairview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, OR.
What amenities does 1920 #3 NE Fairview have?
Some of 1920 #3 NE Fairview's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 #3 NE Fairview currently offering any rent specials?
1920 #3 NE Fairview isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 #3 NE Fairview pet-friendly?
No, 1920 #3 NE Fairview is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1920 #3 NE Fairview offer parking?
Yes, 1920 #3 NE Fairview does offer parking.
Does 1920 #3 NE Fairview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 #3 NE Fairview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 #3 NE Fairview have a pool?
No, 1920 #3 NE Fairview does not have a pool.
Does 1920 #3 NE Fairview have accessible units?
No, 1920 #3 NE Fairview does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 #3 NE Fairview have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 #3 NE Fairview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 #3 NE Fairview have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 #3 NE Fairview does not have units with air conditioning.
