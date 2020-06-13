17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Helens, OR

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Franklin Manor
86 Shore Drive, St. Helens, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Charming apartments with individual climate control and fully equipped kitchens. Residents enjoy a pool and playground. Covered parking available. Easy access to Highway 30, where you'll find shops, restaurants, entertainment and more.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1671 Weth Street Unit #1, St. Helens, OR. 97051
1671 Wyeth St, St. Helens, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
Don't miss out - Beautiful Apartments in St. Helens! Completely remodeled inside & out - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath and 1000+Sqft. New kitchen with slider to back patio. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Lawn care included in rent. Pet Friendly with monthly pet rent.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
35315 Oakwood Drive
35315 Oakwood Drive, St. Helens, OR
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2203 sqft
Fantastic St. Helens Neighborhood! Large 5 bedroom. 3.5 bath, 2200+ SQFT and 2 car garage. Two master suites with walk-in closets. Dinning room with hardwood & large kitchen. Fenced back yard with slider from dining to deck.
Results within 5 miles of St. Helens
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Jefferson Place
1473 North Goerig Street, Woodland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Jefferson Place in Woodland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of St. Helens
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Sawyer Pointe
52588 Northeast Sawyer Street, Scappoose, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
699 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sawyer Pointe in Scappoose. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
23 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 N 41st Pl
138 North 41st Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1771 sqft
Like NEW Luxury 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard. - This is a perfectly located townhome in a newer Ridgefield community. One roundabout off I5 and in walking distance to the brand new mega shopping center complex.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
174 Loganberry Ct
174 Loganberry Ct, Cowlitz County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1477 sqft
174 Loganberry Ct Available 08/07/20 Amazing Brand New Townhome! 3bd/2.5ba with Garage! - Enjoy your beau??Located in scenic Woodland, WA Sequoia park is a community of new townhomes with so much to offer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1994 Meadowood Lp
1994 Meadowood Loop, Woodland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1521 sqft
1994 Meadowood Lp Available 08/05/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home in Woodland - 1994 Meadowood Loop - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease, available in early August 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 N. 33rd Ct.
307 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
307 N. 33rd Ct. Available 07/01/20 Luxury Townhome in Ridgefield - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 N 33rd Ct
202 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
202 N 33rd Ct Available 07/04/20 Luxury Townhome In Ridgefield! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
166 N 43rd Place
166 North 43rd Place, Ridgefield, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1630 sqft
166 N 43rd Place Available 07/06/20 Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2734 South Redtail Loop
2734 S Red Tail Loop, Clark County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2336 sqft
Beautiful Newer Ridgefield Home - Must see this stunning newer home with terrific layout and location. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
204 N 33rd Ct
204 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1787 sqft
204 N 33rd Ct Available 04/06/20 Amazing luxury home for rent!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
33730 East Columbia Avenue Unit 126
33730 East Columbia Avenue, Scappoose, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
760 sqft
2 Bedroom in newly completed Lufkin Apartments offer modern upscale finishes. New stainless appliances, hard surface floors, and washer/dryer combos in each unit. Located in Scappoose, just a 20 Minute drive to Portland.

1 of 7

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
319 N 33rd Ct
319 North 33rd Court, Ridgefield, WA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
319 N 33rd Ct Available 03/05/20 Beautiful Townhome for Rent!!! - Luxury town home in the desirable Green Gables development in Ridgefield.

1 of 20

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
52609 NE Porter Lane
52609 Northeast Porter Lane, Scappoose, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2650 sqft
Beautiful Two-Level Home with 4 Bedrooms + Den! Three Car Garage! - Brand new carpet throughout! Upgraded berber carpet on the main level.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Helens, OR

Finding an apartment in St. Helens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

