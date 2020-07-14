Amenities
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes. Spacious interiors exquisitely designed with wood-style flooring, two-tone paint, brushed nickel accents, equipped kitchens with granite countertops, and private patios. Enjoy an array of amenities to include seasonal pool, resident clubhouse, and fitness studio. Ideally situated near downtown, with convenient access to freeways and transportation, making your commute a breeze!