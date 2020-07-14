All apartments in Springfield
Kings Court

1890 M Street · (833) 962-3647
Location

1890 M Street, Springfield, OR 97477
Mohawk Boulevard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kings Court.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes. Spacious interiors exquisitely designed with wood-style flooring, two-tone paint, brushed nickel accents, equipped kitchens with granite countertops, and private patios. Enjoy an array of amenities to include seasonal pool, resident clubhouse, and fitness studio. Ideally situated near downtown, with convenient access to freeways and transportation, making your commute a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300- First Months Rent (Based on Credit)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 2 Spaces Per Unit.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kings Court have any available units?
Kings Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OR.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Kings Court have?
Some of Kings Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kings Court currently offering any rent specials?
Kings Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kings Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Kings Court is pet friendly.
Does Kings Court offer parking?
Yes, Kings Court offers parking.
Does Kings Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Kings Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Kings Court have a pool?
Yes, Kings Court has a pool.
Does Kings Court have accessible units?
No, Kings Court does not have accessible units.
Does Kings Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kings Court has units with dishwashers.
