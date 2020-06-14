Apartment List
/
OR
/
springfield
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

22 Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Springfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
East Main
3 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Springfield
1 Unit Available
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Main
1 Unit Available
587 S 42nd ST
587 South 42nd Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
587 S 42nd ST Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Newer Construction ~ 3 bedroom 2 Bath Home - Newer construction. This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located near shopping, bus line, and more. Back yard is partially fenced.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1572 Riverview St
1572 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman Home With Vintage Charm In South Eugene - This amazing home is a vintage dream as it welcomes you with a large covered front porch.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2062 Orchard
2062 Orchard Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2700 sqft
Five bedrooms two bathroom home in a beautiful historic neighborhood near the University of Oregon. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, beautiful exterior decks, and modern appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
520 Honeysuckle Ln
520 Honeysuckle Lane, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2700 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Harlow. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,149
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,288
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
1534 Charnelton Aly
1534 Charnelton Alley, Eugene, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1750 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Modern Luxury, Fully Furnished - Property Id: 52694 Built in 2012 by Jordan Iverson, this new, mostly furnished, stylish contemporary stand-alone home is approximately 1750 square feet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
1932 Lemming Ave
1932 Lemming Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
1932 Lemming Ave Available 06/15/20 Absolutely fabulous Cal Young/Coburg Rd 3+ bedroom house - This amazing Cal Young/Coburg Road 3+ bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2017 features upgraded finishes, main level living with 2nd story bonus room, Hardwood

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
650 W. 12th #208
650 West 12th Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
$950
352 sqft
Spacious studio in historic Lincoln School Condos - This beautiful 2nd floor condo features high ceilings, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. The large wall of windows allows for amazing natural light throughout the unit.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Whiteaker
1 Unit Available
1374 W 4th
1374 West 4th Avenue, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2788 sqft
1374 W 4th Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom House In The Whiteaker Neighborhood! - Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with tons of vintage charm in the highly sought after Whiteaker Neighborhood.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Southeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
5070 Whiteaker St
5070 Whiteaker Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1564 sqft
5070 Whiteaker St Available 07/15/20 Secluded 3 Bedroom Oasis in a Quiet Neighborhood! - Enjoy this relaxing 3-bedroom, 1.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
85802 Loop Lane
85802 Loop Lane, Lane County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
85802 Loop Lane Available 07/14/20 Rustic Home on 5 Acres with a Large Barn - This 2 bedroom home on 5 acres can be yours! Located near I-5 and Seavy Loop Road, this rural property offers a large barn and plenty of land to roam and enjoy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2323 Agate St.
2323 Agate Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1100 sqft
2323 Agate St. Available 08/17/20 Only $1995 For 3 Bedroom House Close to Campus! - ASK ABOUT OUR RISK FREE LEASE! Updated dollhouse with character and charm coupled with modern fixtures. The fenced yard offers privacy and space to relax.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Jefferson Westside
1 Unit Available
580 W. 8th Avenue
580 West 8th Avenue, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1750 sqft
Downtown Charm with 4BD/1.5BA Home in Eugene! Close to Restaurants! - This charming 4 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home is conveniently located in downtown Eugene and filled with lots of character.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2040 Holly Avenue
2040 Holly Avenue, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Perfectly situated on a large lot, this small house has a lot to offer. Newly refinished floors, large double car detached garage, lots of parking on a very deep driveway, large fenced yard. Landscaping included. Go to empirepm.

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Cal Young
1 Unit Available
953 Forrester Way
953 Forrester Way, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1765 sqft
953 Forrester Way Available 06/17/20 Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home on Cul-De-Sac - This charming three bedroom, two bathroom home comes with a large bonus room! There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the living
Results within 10 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Jefferson Westside
28 Units Available
The Bailey at Amazon Creek Apartments
3655 W 13th Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1271 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour maintenance available. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga center, volleyball court and racquetball court. Near Bertelsen Nature Park. Easy access to W 11th Avenue.

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Bethel
1 Unit Available
4009 Wagner
4009 Wagner Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1539 sqft
4009 Wagner Available 06/08/20 Convenient Living - This home brings the comforts of convenience, located close to schools and major shopping.
City Guide for Springfield, OR

Ok, outdoors enthusiasts, we’ve found the perfect city for you. You don’t hear a lot about Springfield Oregon for the simple fact that it’s kind of hidden in Eugene’s shadow. While Eugene has more to offer when it comes to entertainment and “cul-cha,” Springfield, just over the highway, is a bit more sedate, and, best of all, has some cheap apartments for rent. But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Without further ado, let’s take a look at this cool little city.

When you’re driving up I-5 through western Oregon, pay no attention to Eugene, on the west. You want to go east, dear friend, into the land of cheaper living.

The most popular areas of Springfield for apartment dwellers include the Centennial area. This is the ‘hood located between the I-5 and Pioneer Parkway where you’ll find a ton of rental properties and, unsurprisingly, a ton of University of Oregon students, as well. If anything, at least the rental season is predictable.

Another place to apartment hunt is the Thurston area, just south of the McKenzie River and between 79th Street and 42nd St. The Glenwood area is yet another place to check if you’re looking for a quick commute to UO.

The locals we spoke with told us to tell you to avoid the whole I-5 corridor area as well as the Gateway neighborhood. Oh, they also said to install a good alarm on your car and deadbolt locks on your apartment because auto theft and burglary rates in Springfield are pretty high. Keep smart, though, and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

Most Springfield apartments were built in the 1970s, but newer complexes aren’t hard to find. The median rent for a Springfield, OR apartment is $696, almost $100 less than Eugene’s median rent. If you’re a frugal type, welcome home. Once you get settled into your new Springfield digs, you’ve got some ‘splorin to do. Check out the two rivers that serve as the city’s northern and southern borders: McKenzie and Willamette. This is where you’ll probably spend a lot of your leisure time simply because there’s so much to do here: water skiing, fishing, rafting, boating and swimming to name a few.

If you ski, the Cascades are excruciatingly close to Springfield. Excruciating in that the temptation for playin’ hooky from work will be an everyday struggle during winter in this town.

You don’t need to go to Eugene to do your shopping, although it’s pretty cool that it’s only a couple of minutes away. Eugene does, however, have way more to offer in terms of nightlife. If you want to do some even cooler shopping and boogying, take a drive to Portland, 110 miles north of Springfield.

Springfield, OR, while not an ethnically diverse community, is full of some very friendly folks. Mix that fact with all the great stuff you’ll find across the freeway and you’ll wonder why you didn’t move here years ago. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Springfield, OR

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Springfield renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpringfield 3 BedroomsSpringfield Apartments with Balcony
Springfield Apartments with GarageSpringfield Apartments with GymSpringfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSpringfield Apartments with Parking
Springfield Apartments with PoolSpringfield Apartments with Washer-DryerSpringfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSpringfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

GatewayMid Springfield
Mohawk BoulevardEast Main
West Springfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
University of Oregon