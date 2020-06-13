Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

61 Apartments for rent in Springfield, OR with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mid-Springfield
13 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1225 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mohawk Boulevard
1 Unit Available
Kings Court
1890 M Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$995
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kings Court Apartments and Townhomes for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers pet friendly one- and two-bedroom renovated homes.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Main
4 Units Available
Jenna Village
4885 Aster St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1000 sqft
Come experience townhome living which allows you the luxury of not having anyone living above or below you.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gateway
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Springfield
2 Units Available
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios.
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
Chalet Apartments
2555 Gateway Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1015 sqft
Chalet Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon, offers contemporary studios, one-, and two-bedroom homes.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Springfield
1 Unit Available
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
650 Harlow Road Unit 222
650 Harlow Road, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,250
880 sqft
Remodeled Spacious Condo w/ Garage!! - Contact info: Granite Properties | cturk@granitepm.com AVAILABLE: NOW!!! 650 Harlow RD unit #222 $1250.00/month Month- Month lease dates! This is a newly renovated 2nd floor condo with amazing features.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gateway
1 Unit Available
684 Oakdale Ave.
684 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Home ~ Great Location - Large 4bed/3.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thurston
1 Unit Available
939 N 65th Place
939 65th Pl, Springfield, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2044 sqft
Beautiful 3+bdrm/ 2.5bthrm Home in Thurston area- gas fireplace - This beautiful 2 story 3+bdrm/2.5bath home in the Thurston area offers, a large living room and family room, an extra room for an office, and an open kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Northeast Eugene
2 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel Hill
1 Unit Available
1572 Riverview St
1572 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman Home With Vintage Charm In South Eugene - This amazing home is a vintage dream as it welcomes you with a large covered front porch.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
3788 Berkshire
3788 Berkshire Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1640 sqft
3788 Berkshire Available 07/10/20 Harlow area Family Home :) - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is in a cul-de-sac providing a kid friendly nieghborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Eugene
1 Unit Available
2795 Lord Byron Place
2795 Lord Byron Place, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2556 sqft
2795 Lord Byron Place Available 07/11/20 Amazing Furnished Home in North Eugene - *** Call Trusted Property Services or visit 541-900-5656 *** Amazing 3 story townhome style house with tons of living space. This home is in an amazing location.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Fairmont
1 Unit Available
2062 Orchard
2062 Orchard Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
2700 sqft
Five bedrooms two bathroom home in a beautiful historic neighborhood near the University of Oregon. Home features newly refinished hardwood floors, beautiful exterior decks, and modern appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Harlow
1 Unit Available
520 Honeysuckle Ln
520 Honeysuckle Lane, Eugene, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2700 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in Harlow. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
West Springfield
1 Unit Available
1537 West Fairview Dr.
1537 West Fairview Drive, Lane County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1872 sqft
Spacious 4bdrm/1.5bath Home ~ with a Large yard! - This spacious 4 bedroom home offers a large living room with cozy wood fireplace, and dining area with slider to covered back patio.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Eugene
46 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Harlow
48 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Goodpasture Island
13 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,180
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Goodpasture Island
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,160
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,287
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1014 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Eugene
5 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:48am
Cal Young
2 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
West University
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$919
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.
City Guide for Springfield, OR

Ok, outdoors enthusiasts, we’ve found the perfect city for you. You don’t hear a lot about Springfield Oregon for the simple fact that it’s kind of hidden in Eugene’s shadow. While Eugene has more to offer when it comes to entertainment and “cul-cha,” Springfield, just over the highway, is a bit more sedate, and, best of all, has some cheap apartments for rent. But, we’re getting ahead of ourselves. Without further ado, let’s take a look at this cool little city.

When you’re driving up I-5 through western Oregon, pay no attention to Eugene, on the west. You want to go east, dear friend, into the land of cheaper living.

The most popular areas of Springfield for apartment dwellers include the Centennial area. This is the ‘hood located between the I-5 and Pioneer Parkway where you’ll find a ton of rental properties and, unsurprisingly, a ton of University of Oregon students, as well. If anything, at least the rental season is predictable.

Another place to apartment hunt is the Thurston area, just south of the McKenzie River and between 79th Street and 42nd St. The Glenwood area is yet another place to check if you’re looking for a quick commute to UO.

The locals we spoke with told us to tell you to avoid the whole I-5 corridor area as well as the Gateway neighborhood. Oh, they also said to install a good alarm on your car and deadbolt locks on your apartment because auto theft and burglary rates in Springfield are pretty high. Keep smart, though, and you’ll have nothing to worry about.

Most Springfield apartments were built in the 1970s, but newer complexes aren’t hard to find. The median rent for a Springfield, OR apartment is $696, almost $100 less than Eugene’s median rent. If you’re a frugal type, welcome home. Once you get settled into your new Springfield digs, you’ve got some ‘splorin to do. Check out the two rivers that serve as the city’s northern and southern borders: McKenzie and Willamette. This is where you’ll probably spend a lot of your leisure time simply because there’s so much to do here: water skiing, fishing, rafting, boating and swimming to name a few.

If you ski, the Cascades are excruciatingly close to Springfield. Excruciating in that the temptation for playin’ hooky from work will be an everyday struggle during winter in this town.

You don’t need to go to Eugene to do your shopping, although it’s pretty cool that it’s only a couple of minutes away. Eugene does, however, have way more to offer in terms of nightlife. If you want to do some even cooler shopping and boogying, take a drive to Portland, 110 miles north of Springfield.

Springfield, OR, while not an ethnically diverse community, is full of some very friendly folks. Mix that fact with all the great stuff you’ll find across the freeway and you’ll wonder why you didn’t move here years ago. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Springfield, OR

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Springfield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

