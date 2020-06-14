Apartment List
/
OR
/
sandy
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:30 AM

15 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sandy, OR

Finding an apartment in Sandy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
16776 Chula Vista Avenue
16776 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
**********$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS & SELF SHOWINGS AVAILABLE********* Please copy and paste the following link to register for the self viewing lockbox: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
38627 Galway Street
38627 Galway Street, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1426 sqft
**************APPLICATION PENDING********************* For self viewing lockbox code, please copy and paste this link into your browser: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
16838 Chula Vista Avenue
16838 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1690 sqft
************APPLICATION PENDING************** Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
16759 Chula Vista Avenue
16759 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1942 sqft
$300 OFF RENT FOR 3 MONTHS...

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16822 Chula Vista Ave
16822 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1690 sqft
1ST MONTHS FREE RENT...NEW FOR YOU!!! END UNIT 3 Bdrm, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39308 Newton St
39308 Newton Street, Sandy, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1382 sqft
39308 Newton St Available 06/17/20 GORGEOUS SANDY ONE LEVEL!! VAULTED CEILINGS, FENCED YARD, AND CLOSE TO PARKS!! - Clean and SPACIOUS! This adorable one level ranch home leaves little to be desired.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18720 Southeast Langensand Road
18720 Southeast Langensand Road, Sandy, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1550 sqft
A Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with refrigerator living room family room/dining room air conditioning, mini split/heat pump and forced air furnace large laundry room with washer/dryer (Clarification: ground floor is for rent,
Results within 1 mile of Sandy

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
14750 SE Gilbertson Road
14750 Southeast Gilbertson Road, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
Private 3 Bed/2.5 Bath, 3000 sq ft Ranch style home on a beautiful, unique property - Relax and enjoy this upscale home located in a postcard perfect setting. Private gate. Generous sized bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Sandy

1 of 14

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
42801 SE Music Camp Rd
42801 Southeast Music Camp Road, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1307 sqft
COME TOUR TODAY! RARE East Sandy Rental on half acre $1895/mo 3BD/1.5BA - COVID-19: In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Evergreen Property is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates.
Results within 10 miles of Sandy
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Mt. Hood
10 Units Available
The Arden
765 SE Mount Hood Hwy, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,266
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1139 sqft
Lush grounds include a BBQ and picnic area. Units with full-sized washers and dryers, Energy Star appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets. Easy commute to Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gresham-Northeast
7 Units Available
The Groves
3500 NE 17th St, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1029 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
Powell Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Point
3359 Southeast Powell Valley Road, Gresham, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sierra Point is a brand new Community with luxury apartment homes. We have one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each floor plan has a cozy non wood burning fireplace that is sure to be the focal point of your living room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane, Troutdale, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26759 S Highway 211
26759 Woodburn-Estacada Highway, Clackamas County, OR
8 Bedrooms
$6,950
4600 sqft
Serenity and Privacy with this 4600 square foot - eight-bedroom four full bathrooms home - Perfect for anyone who loves the forests trees and sounds of silence - Gated entry, security cameras, privacy yet 2 miles close to downtown Estacada.

1 of 24

Last updated March 10 at 02:00pm
1 Unit Available
1520 Southeast Henkle Road
1520 Southeast Henkle Road, Multnomah County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
950 sqft
HALF OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT! This gorgeous ranch style home features a living room with laminate flooring, dining room with wood flooring and cozy kitchen with wood flooring, range and fridge. Both bedrooms have wood flooring.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sandy, OR

Finding an apartment in Sandy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Sandy 3 BedroomsSandy Apartments with Balcony
Sandy Apartments with GarageSandy Apartments with Parking
Sandy Dog Friendly ApartmentsSandy Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WATroutdale, ORCanby, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Portland Community College