16806 Chula Vista Avenue
Last updated July 21 2020 at 6:49 PM

16806 Chula Vista Avenue

16806 Chula Vista Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2103974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16806 Chula Vista Avenue, Sandy, OR 97055

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1690 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
***APPLICATION PENDING***

Champion Village is one of the newest developments in Sandy Oregon! Perfectly situated near all the comforts of town, this location cannot be beat. Walking distance to restaurants, groceries, and entertainment! From HWY 26, take Champion Way, head straight passed the movie theater.

You will fall in love with this home! The layout is well planned and highly functional! Very spacious, open concept main floor living. Enter in either the lower level or the main entrance. Lower level features oversized garage with extra storage nook and a covered entryway. This home truly has it all! Tons of storage, beautiful landscape, gorgeous finishes! Come take a tour today!

FEATURES:
Laminate Floors through Kitchen, Dining and Living Room.
Granite surfaces, Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Stove
Covered Patio & Oversized 1 Car Garage

Call/text today to schedule your tour! FaceTime/Skype tours available upon request. 503.660.8535 option 1/Leasing@avantpropertymgmt.com

12 month lease
Renters insurance required
Heat Source: Heat Pump Electric
Cooling: Heat Pump
Tenant Responsible for all Utilities
Up to one dog approved with additional $500 deposit (under 25lbs, must be over 1 year with proof of spay/neuter).

For Applications, Screening Criteria, and Breed Restriction List please see our website: www.avantpropertymgmt.com

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16806 Chula Vista Avenue have any available units?
16806 Chula Vista Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16806 Chula Vista Avenue have?
Some of 16806 Chula Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16806 Chula Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16806 Chula Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16806 Chula Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 16806 Chula Vista Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 16806 Chula Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16806 Chula Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 16806 Chula Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16806 Chula Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16806 Chula Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 16806 Chula Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16806 Chula Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16806 Chula Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16806 Chula Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16806 Chula Vista Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16806 Chula Vista Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16806 Chula Vista Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
