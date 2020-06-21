3715 Duplex Drive SE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled Charming Home in Quiet Salem Neighborhood - This remodeled home is great for entertaining friends and family! The many large windows throughout the house bring in a lot of natural light! This two bedroom, one bathroom home has large built in closets and drawers in the bedrooms. The living room boasts a wood burning fireplace and large windows. The kitchen has new refrigerator, stove, and built in microwave. The dishwasher and garbage disposal are only a few years old. The dining room is light and inviting. The house has a mudroom, and laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. The one car attached garage is an added plus!



The fenced large tiered backyard has different areas for entertaining! You can plant flowers or vegetables in the flowerbeds, and enjoy the fruit trees! Don't worry about keeping up the landscaping, the Owner pays for full landscaping!



This is a no smoking property



This is a no pet property



This spectacular house is a must see!



