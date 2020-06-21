All apartments in Salem
3715 Duplex Drive SE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3715 Duplex Drive SE

3715 Duplex Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3715 Duplex Drive Southeast, Salem, OR 97302
Faye Wright

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled Charming Home in Quiet Salem Neighborhood - This remodeled home is great for entertaining friends and family! The many large windows throughout the house bring in a lot of natural light! This two bedroom, one bathroom home has large built in closets and drawers in the bedrooms. The living room boasts a wood burning fireplace and large windows. The kitchen has new refrigerator, stove, and built in microwave. The dishwasher and garbage disposal are only a few years old. The dining room is light and inviting. The house has a mudroom, and laundry room with washer/dryer hookup. The one car attached garage is an added plus!

The fenced large tiered backyard has different areas for entertaining! You can plant flowers or vegetables in the flowerbeds, and enjoy the fruit trees! Don't worry about keeping up the landscaping, the Owner pays for full landscaping!

This is a no smoking property

This is a no pet property

This spectacular house is a must see!

Call Suzanne today for a showing 503-302-2634

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3715 Duplex Drive SE have any available units?
3715 Duplex Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salem, OR.
What amenities does 3715 Duplex Drive SE have?
Some of 3715 Duplex Drive SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3715 Duplex Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3715 Duplex Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3715 Duplex Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 3715 Duplex Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 3715 Duplex Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 3715 Duplex Drive SE does offer parking.
Does 3715 Duplex Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3715 Duplex Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3715 Duplex Drive SE have a pool?
No, 3715 Duplex Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 3715 Duplex Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3715 Duplex Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3715 Duplex Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3715 Duplex Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3715 Duplex Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3715 Duplex Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
