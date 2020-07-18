All apartments in Salem
2655 Brush College Road Northwest
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

2655 Brush College Road Northwest

2655 Brush College Road Northwest · (503) 594-4733
Location

2655 Brush College Road Northwest, Salem, OR 97304
West Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Purchase Price: $515,000
Lease: $2,950
Option Fee: Flexible
Term: 12-24 mos
Note: This property is not for rent. It is for “rent to own” / “lease option”. We are looking for someone who wants to buy a house.
Bad credit is ok. When banks say no, we say yes. Get another chance at homeownership!

Description:

Spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bath home on 1 full acre in the west hills of Salem DUAL LIVING potential. This 3800+ sq ft home has breathtaking views from tall living room windows and expansive multi-level decking. Huge master suite on the main level with its own fireplace and private balcony. The downstairs area has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Tons of room on this property for toys or to build a big shop.

NOTE: this property is a handyman special and WILL NEED SOME SWEAT EQUITY! Unfinished remodel of laundry room / dining room, some updating throughout and landscaping maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2655 Brush College Road Northwest have any available units?
2655 Brush College Road Northwest has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2655 Brush College Road Northwest have?
Some of 2655 Brush College Road Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2655 Brush College Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2655 Brush College Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2655 Brush College Road Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2655 Brush College Road Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 2655 Brush College Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2655 Brush College Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 2655 Brush College Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2655 Brush College Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2655 Brush College Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 2655 Brush College Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2655 Brush College Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2655 Brush College Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2655 Brush College Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2655 Brush College Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2655 Brush College Road Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2655 Brush College Road Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
