2655 Brush College Road Northwest

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Purchase Price: $515,000

Lease: $2,950

Option Fee: Flexible

Term: 12-24 mos

Note: This property is not for rent. It is for “rent to own” / “lease option”. We are looking for someone who wants to buy a house.

Bad credit is ok. When banks say no, we say yes. Get another chance at homeownership!



Description:



Spacious 6 bedroom, 3 bath home on 1 full acre in the west hills of Salem DUAL LIVING potential. This 3800+ sq ft home has breathtaking views from tall living room windows and expansive multi-level decking. Huge master suite on the main level with its own fireplace and private balcony. The downstairs area has 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Tons of room on this property for toys or to build a big shop.



NOTE: this property is a handyman special and WILL NEED SOME SWEAT EQUITY! Unfinished remodel of laundry room / dining room, some updating throughout and landscaping maintenance!