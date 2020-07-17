All apartments in Salem
Find more places like 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, OR
/
2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:11 AM

2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW

2321 Blacktail Deer Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Salem
See all
West Salem
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2321 Blacktail Deer Court Northwest, Salem, OR 97304
West Salem

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW Available 07/03/20 West Salem Home with Fenced Yard, Gas Fireplace ~ 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc.
Learn more or apply at CrownPM.net

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home could be just the home you are seeking! The vaulted ceilings give it an open feel while the ceiling fans help keep air moving. The kitchen features a skylight and recess lights adding to the light atmosphere of the home. The kitchen also has a gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and double door refrigerator with an ice-maker.

The master bedroom hosts its own bathroom with full counters and double sinks, which opens into a large walk in closet. The living room has laminate floors and a gas fireplace. The utility room features washer/dryer hookups, and outside is a fenced back yard and two car garage.

RENTAL TERMS:
Resident Responsible for All Utilities
Resident Maintains Landscaping
Renters Insurance Required
One Year Lease Required
Non Smoking Unit/Dwelling

PET TERMS:
One Allowed (25 Pounds or Less)
Additional Deposit Required
Management Approval Required
Some Breeds Not Accepted

The available date advertised is subject to change. Please call our office at 503-485-2600 to confirm the estimated move in date. For viewing or more information, please give us a call or visit CrownPM.net. The dwelling may be occupied; please do not disturb the resident!

All dimensions and square footage are estimates. Pictures shown may not be of the actual dwelling and information is not guaranteed. Additional security deposit(s) may be required. Above ground pools and trampolines are not allowed! Fireplaces/wood stoves may not be usable.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

Ad re-posted 6/25/2020

(RLNE2837255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW have any available units?
2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salem, OR.
What amenities does 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW have?
Some of 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW offers parking.
Does 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW have a pool?
Yes, 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW has a pool.
Does 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW have accessible units?
Yes, 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW has accessible units.
Does 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW
Salem, OR 97304
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW
Salem, OR 97304

Similar Pages

Salem 2 BedroomsSalem Apartments with Balconies
Salem Apartments with ParkingSalem Dog Friendly Apartments
Salem Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAEugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Tigard, ORCorvallis, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Forest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORBethany, ORHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Salem

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University