Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking pool garage

2321 Blacktail Deer Ct NW Available 07/03/20 West Salem Home with Fenced Yard, Gas Fireplace ~ 2321 Blacktail Deer Ct - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc.

Learn more or apply at CrownPM.net



This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home could be just the home you are seeking! The vaulted ceilings give it an open feel while the ceiling fans help keep air moving. The kitchen features a skylight and recess lights adding to the light atmosphere of the home. The kitchen also has a gas stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and double door refrigerator with an ice-maker.



The master bedroom hosts its own bathroom with full counters and double sinks, which opens into a large walk in closet. The living room has laminate floors and a gas fireplace. The utility room features washer/dryer hookups, and outside is a fenced back yard and two car garage.



RENTAL TERMS:

Resident Responsible for All Utilities

Resident Maintains Landscaping

Renters Insurance Required

One Year Lease Required

Non Smoking Unit/Dwelling



PET TERMS:

One Allowed (25 Pounds or Less)

Additional Deposit Required

Management Approval Required

Some Breeds Not Accepted



The available date advertised is subject to change. Please call our office at 503-485-2600 to confirm the estimated move in date. For viewing or more information, please give us a call or visit CrownPM.net. The dwelling may be occupied; please do not disturb the resident!



All dimensions and square footage are estimates. Pictures shown may not be of the actual dwelling and information is not guaranteed. Additional security deposit(s) may be required. Above ground pools and trampolines are not allowed! Fireplaces/wood stoves may not be usable.



We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.







