2059 Waln Creek Dr S

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1989 with approx 1240 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, vaulted ceilings, interior W/D hookups, double attached garage with opener & a large, partially fenced backyard. All kitchen appliances provided. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & lawn maintenance. Pets considered with additional deposit and pet rent of $50/month. No smoking. Renter's liability insurance required. 1 year lease required.



IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.



Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)



Not all properties allow pets, however, if it is noted in the property description that pets are allowed then there is an additional deposit of $250 per animal plus $50/month pet rent unless otherwise stated- breed restrictions apply. (see above for specific property pet policy)



(RLNE4913170)