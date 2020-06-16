All apartments in Salem
Location

2059 Waln Creek Drive South, Salem, OR 97306
Sunnyslope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2059 Waln Creek Dr S · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3Bd/2Ba Single Story House - Available to View! - 3Bd/2Ba Single story house built in 1989 with approx 1240 sq ft. This home features F/A gas heat, vaulted ceilings, interior W/D hookups, double attached garage with opener & a large, partially fenced backyard. All kitchen appliances provided. Tenant is responsible for all utilities & lawn maintenance. Pets considered with additional deposit and pet rent of $50/month. No smoking. Renter's liability insurance required. 1 year lease required.

IF YOU WISH TO VIEW THE INTERIOR OF THIS HOUSE; please come to our office located at 2339 State St in Salem. Nearest cross street: 23rd. We'll make a copy of your driver's license then give you the code to the lock box that's on the door.

Application Fee: $45 for the 1st adult, $25 for each additional adult (regardless of marital status). If an applicant has resided outside of the State of Oregon within the past 5 years, there will be an additional $20 fee to run their out of state background check. (Adult: Any person the age of 18 or older.)

Not all properties allow pets, however, if it is noted in the property description that pets are allowed then there is an additional deposit of $250 per animal plus $50/month pet rent unless otherwise stated- breed restrictions apply. (see above for specific property pet policy)

(RLNE4913170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2059 Waln Creek Dr S have any available units?
2059 Waln Creek Dr S has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2059 Waln Creek Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
2059 Waln Creek Dr S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2059 Waln Creek Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2059 Waln Creek Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 2059 Waln Creek Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 2059 Waln Creek Dr S does offer parking.
Does 2059 Waln Creek Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2059 Waln Creek Dr S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2059 Waln Creek Dr S have a pool?
No, 2059 Waln Creek Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 2059 Waln Creek Dr S have accessible units?
No, 2059 Waln Creek Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 2059 Waln Creek Dr S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2059 Waln Creek Dr S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2059 Waln Creek Dr S have units with air conditioning?
No, 2059 Waln Creek Dr S does not have units with air conditioning.
