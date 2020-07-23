All apartments in Salem
Find more places like 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, OR
/
1824 Cedarcrest Drive S
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1824 Cedarcrest Drive S

1824 Cedarcrest Drive South · (503) 362-0030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salem
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1824 Cedarcrest Drive South, Salem, OR 97306
Sunnyslope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S · Avail. Aug 15

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1824 Cedarcrest Drive S Available 08/15/20 GORGEOUS HOME IN SOUTHEAST AREA - • 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH
• 1260 SF APPROX
• 2-CAR GARAGE W/OPENER!!
• INSIDE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUP
• LARGE FENCED BACK YARD
• SORRY OWNER HAS A NO PET POLICY

All of our properties are clean & sharp, beautifully landscaped and maintained. Each property has been thoroughly prepared and inspected prior to each new tenant.

Please feel free to contact our office for your personal viewing of the property!

Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC offers superior quality rental properties in the greater Salem, Oregon area including Keizer, Albany and Lebanon.

Every effort is made to keep our listings accurate, however we cannot guarantee availability or accuracy, subject to human error, prior rental or other unfortunate circumstances.

Professionally Managed by:
Northwest Pacific Property Management LLC
4280 Chaney Way SE
Salem, OR 97302

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S have any available units?
1824 Cedarcrest Drive S has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Cedarcrest Drive S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S offers parking.
Does 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S have a pool?
No, 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S have accessible units?
No, 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1824 Cedarcrest Drive S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Nola Place
2500 Lancaster Drive Northeast
Salem, OR 97305
Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW
Salem, OR 97304
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW
Salem, OR 97304

Similar Pages

Salem 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSalem Apartments with Balconies
Salem Apartments with ParkingSalem Dog Friendly Apartments
Salem Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAEugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, OR
Tigard, ORCorvallis, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Forest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORBethany, ORHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Salem

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity