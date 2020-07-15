Apartment List
141 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Raleigh Hills, OR

Finding an apartment in Raleigh Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
6 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Scholls Apartments
5125 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Raleigh Hills, OR
1 Bedroom
$895
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
713 sqft
Apartments are walking distance to New Seasons, Fred Meyer grocery and pharmacy, and Starbucks. Community has courtyard and pool, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Units feature extra-large windows and ceiling fans.
Results within 1 mile of Raleigh Hills
14 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
81 Fifty at West Hills
8150 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,290
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
889 sqft
Walking distance to Oregon College of Art and Craft and Regency Park. Upgraded units feature newly refinished kitchens, designer cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
7 Units Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,075
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
824 sqft
Where nature meets the city! Royal Oaks Apartments is a unique community nestled amongst trees in a park-like setting in the Garden Home area of Southwest Portland.
37 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
Studio
$1,099
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
977 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Habitat
5745 SW Oleson Rd, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods and carpet, ceiling fan, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community pool, gym, courtyard, private pond. Near parks, golfing, local schools. Minutes to Hwy. 217 and Hwy 26.
2 Units Available
Raleigh West
Valley Park Plaza
4925 SW Jamieson Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1100 sqft
Centrally located in Beaverton with easy access to Highways 217 and I-5, public transportation, McMillan Park, and walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, Valley Park Plaza is an excellent place to call home.

1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
7595 SW 80th Place
7595 Southwest 80th Place, Garden Home-Whitford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2328 sqft
7595 SW 80th Place Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Garden Home 3-Bed House w/Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Bonus Rooms, and Dining Room! - This spacious property is nestled in a forested and green area just inside of Garden Home and near Multnomah Village! This

1 Unit Available
Raleigh Hills
8745 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy - 11
8745 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, West Slope, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
893 sqft
Available Now! Come take a look at this recently remodeled, beautifully landscaped, clean and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment at Patio Garden Court.

1 Unit Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24
2680 Southwest 87th Avenue, West Slope, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2680 SW 87th Avenue #24 Available 08/06/20 Great SW Hills Condo! portland.c21.com - This is a great condo on the West Slope, right in between Washington County and Downtown Portland.
Results within 5 miles of Raleigh Hills
1 Unit Available
Vose
Franklin House
5128 Southwest Franklin Avenue, Beaverton, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
825 sqft
5128 - 5218 SW Franklin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Franklin House Apartments *2 bedroom-1bath* Within Walking Distance to Transit and Farmers Market! - Franklin House Apartments is a lovely community with remodeled units you will love.
25 Units Available
Downtown Portland
The Matisse
677 S Lowell St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,175
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,580
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1014 sqft
Near I-5 and the Streetcar line. Minutes from the water. On-site media room, garages, business center and gym. Units offer hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
9 Units Available
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
Sofi at Cedar Mill
11785 NW Timberview Ln, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,370
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,581
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a quiet wooded neighborhood convenient to Timberland Town Center. Also close to Forest Park's biking and hiking trails. Open, light-filled apartments with upscale amenities such as chef-inspired kitchens and private decks or patios.
9 Units Available
Central Beaverton
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,228
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,612
1157 sqft
Live the good life at Courtyard at Cedar Hills. Our pet-friendly community features one, two, and three bedroom apartments that include on-site 24 hour laundry and enormous living spaces.
17 Units Available
Murray Hill
Sofi at Murrayhill
11103 SW Davies Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,310
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1072 sqft
Modern homes with stainless steel appliances and custom finishes. Community includes a cafe, pool, and playground. Close to all the fun at Conestoga Recreation and Aquatic Center. Near Scholls Ferry Road (SR 210).
18 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Park Plaza
1969 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,061
426 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,102
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
877 sqft
Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, air conditioning and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a convenient online portal for payments and maintenance requests. Located downtown, close to Portland Art Museum.
15 Units Available
Pearl
Honeyman Hardware Lofts
555 NW Park Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,379
829 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
1275 sqft
Modern living in the Pearl District. Within walking distance to restaurants and salons. Apartment community has controlled access and features a rooftop deck. Units boast stainless steel appliances, alarm systems, and vaulted ceilings.
7 Units Available
Pearl
The Parker
1447 NW 12th Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,440
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With views of the Willamette River, enjoy these modern apartments showcasing gourmet kitchens, natural wood floors, private patio or balcony and air conditioning. A green-conscious community. On-site benefits include wheelchair access, courtyard, clubhouse and pool.
Contact for Availability
Downtown Portland
Essex House
1330 SW 3rd Ave, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,091
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1293 sqft
Minutes to I-405. Also close to the Willamette River. One- and two-bedroom apartments with large windows, eco-friendly floors and private outdoor spaces. Property offers a lounge with wine bar and a sundeck with BBQ areas.
23 Units Available
Nob Hill
Maestro
1755 Northwest Kearney Street, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,290
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1125 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
28 Units Available
Old Town Chinatown
The Rodney
1470 NW Glisan St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,320
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1462 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
17 Units Available
Nob Hill
Savier Street Flats
2270 NW Savier St, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,430
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,282
1022 sqft
Close to Wallace Park and Route 30. Large and modern apartments with open-plan kitchen, modern appliances, garbage disposal, and patio/balcony. Community offers a courtyard, dog grooming facilities, a pool, and a guest suite.
14 Units Available
Raleigh Hills
Canyon Park
4200 SW 107th Ave, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic community near A.M. Kennedy Park. Interior updates include skylights, vaulted ceilings, raised panel cabinetry and wood- or gas-burning fireplaces. On-site playground, pool and gym. Pet-friendly. Patio or balcony included.
7 Units Available
Murray Hill
MonteVista
14900 SW Scholls Ferry Rd, Beaverton, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,237
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1118 sqft
Welcome to MonteVista Apartments—a community where convenient amenities, sleek interior designs, and a desirable location blend to create the ease-of-living you have always craved for.
14 Units Available
Downtown Portland
Linc301
301 SW Lincoln St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,225
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
889 sqft
Minutes from I-405, University Place and downtown Portland. These recently renovated apartments are available fully furnished and have stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly. On-site pool, sauna, coffee bar and concierge service. Guest suite and parking available.
City Guide for Raleigh Hills, OR

Mooooo!: Raleigh Hills, Oregon is home to the world-famous Alpenrose Dairy Farm, the official milk provider for Baskin Robbins Ice Cream stores in Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho. They are also one of the largest organic milk suppliers in the Metropolitan Area of Portland. Let's go have a scoop!

Raleigh Hills is not technically a town as it is unincorporated, but instead is a census-designated place and distinct community in the Metropolitan Area of Portland, Oregon. Raleigh Hills is just northeast of Beaverton, Oregon and is located in the southwest hills of Washington County. The picturesque communities of West Slope, Progress and Garden Home border Raleigh Hills to the north and south respectively. This centrally-located community is home to nearly 6,000 people -- as of the last major census in 2010 -- and is a popular destination for many Portland commuters. Raleigh Hills was named after a man called Raleigh Robinson who was a well regarded resident of the area in the 1800's. Who wouldn't want to have a community named after them? A post office named in his honor was built in April 1892. The Southern Pacific Railroad's Red Electric line had a stop in Raleigh from 1914 until 1929, and the train is still one of the modes of transportation possible here. Raleigh Hills has an area of about 1.5 miles total and a sweet village-like feel for its community members and visitors. Weather here is generally pretty mild -- the summers are warm and sunny, and the winters are moderately cool and often rainy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Raleigh Hills, OR

Finding an apartment in Raleigh Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

