141 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Raleigh Hills, OR

Mooooo!: Raleigh Hills, Oregon is home to the world-famous Alpenrose Dairy Farm, the official milk provider for Baskin Robbins Ice Cream stores in Oregon, Washington, Montana and Idaho. They are also one of the largest organic milk suppliers in the Metropolitan Area of Portland. Let's go have a scoop!

Raleigh Hills is not technically a town as it is unincorporated, but instead is a census-designated place and distinct community in the Metropolitan Area of Portland, Oregon. Raleigh Hills is just northeast of Beaverton, Oregon and is located in the southwest hills of Washington County. The picturesque communities of West Slope, Progress and Garden Home border Raleigh Hills to the north and south respectively. This centrally-located community is home to nearly 6,000 people -- as of the last major census in 2010 -- and is a popular destination for many Portland commuters. Raleigh Hills was named after a man called Raleigh Robinson who was a well regarded resident of the area in the 1800's. Who wouldn't want to have a community named after them? A post office named in his honor was built in April 1892. The Southern Pacific Railroad's Red Electric line had a stop in Raleigh from 1914 until 1929, and the train is still one of the modes of transportation possible here. Raleigh Hills has an area of about 1.5 miles total and a sweet village-like feel for its community members and visitors. Weather here is generally pretty mild -- the summers are warm and sunny, and the winters are moderately cool and often rainy.