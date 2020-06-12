128 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Hills, OR

/
1 of 11
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
15888 NW Lyndel Ln.
15888 Northwest Lyndel Lane, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
15888 NW Lyndel Lane ~ Beautiful Ranch in Bethany - Lovely home in great neighborhood! 1300 sq ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. New Carpet throughout! Family room with wood fireplace, some hardwood floors.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2383 NW Oak Knoll Place
2383 Northwest Oak Knoll Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1547 sqft
Bethany Townhouse - Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath end unit town home with 1547 sq. ft.
1 of 28
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
2357 NW 168th Place
2357 Northwest 168th Place, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1875 sqft
Beautiful Condo In Bethany! NEW LOWERED RENT! - Lovely 3 level condo with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. Free internet included! Large kitchen with island. Great built-in desk area.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16999 NW Avondale Dr
16999 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
16999 NW Avondale Dr Available 05/02/20 Large Bethany Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Master Suite, and Bonus Room! - This large 2200 square foot home in the Bethany area of Beaverton is a must see! Gorgeous remodeled kitchen with stainless steel
1 of 26
Last updated April 3 at 12:34pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
16629 NW Avondale Dr.
16629 Northwest Avondale Drive, Oak Hills, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2021 sqft
16629 NW Avondale Dr. Available 04/08/19 Spacious 3 Bed w/ Bonus room--Near Hwy 26 - This gorgeous home offers vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors on main level, Two sides Gas fireplace, and an office/ play room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
11 Units Available
Jasper Square
15195 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,396
1267 sqft
Tranquil, park-like setting near top employers such as Nike and Intel. Hydrotherapy spa, pool and lots of outdoor space. Fitness center provided. Trails nearby for running and biking. Pet-friendly.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
6 Units Available
Westview Heights
18301 NW Chemeketa Ln, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1573 sqft
Minutes from College Rock Creek. Luxury community with maple wood flooring, private entrances and gourmet kitchens. This pet-friendly location also features a large pool, a 24-hour gym and a courtyard. Garages available.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Triple Creek
Contact for Availability
Birch Pointe
17520 NW Cornell Rd, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1205 sqft
Within walking distance to Tanasbourne Town Center. Also convenient to Highway 26. Select apartments offer patios or balconies with wetland views. Racquetball court, fitness center, and 35-foot swimming pool on the premises.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
13871 NW Hogan St
13871 Northwest Hogan Street, Bethany, OR
Rent to Own this home located near Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Intel, Findley Elementary, Stoller Middle School and Sunset High School. House has four bedrooms plus an office den to make five.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
5689 NW 178th Avenue
5689 Northwest 178th Avenue, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1418 sqft
5689 NW 178th Avenue Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Spacious 3br- 2.5 bath Traditional, Vaulted Ceilings, Gas Fireplace & So Much More!! - Fantastic location near Deerfield Park & Convenient to Hi Tech corridor with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Oaks
1 Unit Available
17240 NW Gables Creek Ln, Beaverton, OR 97006, USA
17240 Northwest Gables Creek Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1855 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Home + 2.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14890 SW Linda Ct
14890 Southwest Linda Court, Washington County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1620 sqft
Impeccably Maintained 3 Bed House w/Quality Updates in Established Beaverton Neighborhood! - This gorgeous home is in fantastic condition with lots of hi-efficiency upgrades, all within minutes to Nike! Features Include: - Rich laminated floors
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14952 SW Conor Circle
14952 Southwest Conor Circle, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1453 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Nike - APPLY NOW! https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/8XGWN Pay Screening Fee: http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee Have a pet? https://app.petscreening.
1 of 12
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
14535 NW Weible Way
14535 Northwest Weible Way, Washington County, OR
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home Located Near Nike ~ Intel ~ Columbia - 14535 NW Weible Way Beaverton, OR 97006 ~Available for Rent beginning May 1st, 2020~ This beautiful custom home features 5 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
670 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:128
670 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill North
1 Unit Available
630 SW 150th Avenue, Unit #:214
630 Southwest 150th Avenue, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1085 sqft
Due to the COVID-19 crises, at this time we are Leasing Offices are closed to the General Public. However, please feel free to visit our website along with contacting the office for additional leasing information.
1 of 10
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Triple Creek
1 Unit Available
17805 NW Dogwood Ct
17805 Northwest Dogwood Court, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2650 sqft
Newly Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Style Home with Bonus Rooms - Wood stove, corner lot, spacious rooms, great neighborhood! (RLNE5655766)
1 of 26
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
1 Unit Available
17926 NW Sylvania Lane
17926 Northwest Sylvania Lane, Bethany, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1489 sqft
17926 NW Sylvania Lane Available 05/14/20 Close to Oak Hills, PCC, Bethany area, Large fenced yard, Lovely home - Wonderful family home w/ updated kitchen & bathrooms in great neighborhood! Beautiful oak hardwood floors throughout most of main level.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
1 Unit Available
1530 NW 133rd Ave.
1530 Northwest 133rd Avenue, Cedar Mill, OR
Cedar Mill Split Level with ALL the Amenities, Fixed term lease through Jan. 3rd 2021 - This stunning split level 4 bedroom home is situated in a serene neighborhood but offers convenient access to Cornell Rd and HWY 26.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 07:00pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
7 Units Available
Baseline Woods
545 SW 201st Ave, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1140 sqft
A laidback community within a short drive of the Texas State University area. On the bus route. Full kitchens and washers and dryers in each unit. On-site pool, fitness center, and free tanning provided.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
28 Units Available
Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr, West Haven-Sylvan, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,971
1333 sqft
Just minutes from the Oregon Zoo and St. Vincent Hospital. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units with contemporary stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, and walk-in closets.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Sommerset West - Elmonica South
16 Units Available
Thorncroft Farms
2120 NW Thorncroft Dr, Hillsboro, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1412 sqft
Community provides easy access to Highway 26 and NW 185th Ave. Apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the heated outdoor pool and spa, fitness center and grassy areas.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cooper Mountain - Aloha North
27 Units Available
Victory Flats at Elmonica Station
1345 SW 172nd Terrace, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1253 sqft
New one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with kitchen island, pendant lights, hardwood floors and carpeting, and in-unit laundry. Dog park, 24-hour gym, bike storage and clubhouse. Heated pool. Internet cafe and business center on-site.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
10 Units Available
Cedar Falls
385 Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1140 sqft
Pet friendly community with on-site laundry facilities, 24-hour maintenance, and a swimming pool. Apartments with air conditioning and extra storage. Within minutes of Baker College, Oakwood Health System, and all of Downtown Detroit.
