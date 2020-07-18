All apartments in Oak Hills
Find more places like 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Hills, OR
/
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.

16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane · (503) 526-9311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Hills
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16952 Northwest Shadow Hills Lane, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. · Avail. now

$1,845

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
1652 NW Shadow Hills Lane ~ Bethany Townhome - Great townhouse in a nice family neighborhood (end unit). 1547 SqFt 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. INTERNET PROVIDED. Kitchen complete with refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, disposal, built-in microwave and pantry. Central A/C, Washer/Dryer provided. Extra storage. Double car garage with opener. Near playground. No smoking. No pets. Drive by and then call 503-526-9311 to schedule a viewing.

Our leasing agent has all paperwork to get you started. A $50 application fee is required at time of application. A security deposit and first month's rent required for move in. Check us out on the web, www.adiproperties.com

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

ADI Properties Inc

Portland Tigard Tualatin Beaverton Aloha Hillsboro Forest Grove.

(RLNE2227092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. have any available units?
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. have?
Some of 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills.
Does 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. offers parking.
Does 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. have a pool?
No, 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. have accessible units?
No, 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16952 NW Shadow Hills Ln.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave
Oak Hills, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Oak Hills 1 BedroomsOak Hills 2 Bedrooms
Oak Hills Apartments with GaragesOak Hills Apartments with Gyms
Oak Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, OR
Raleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WABattle Ground, WACedar Mill, ORSalmon Creek, WANewberg, ORWest Slope, ORSandy, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity