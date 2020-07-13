Apartment List
/
OR
/
newberg
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

18 Apartments for rent in Newberg, OR with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newberg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
480 Lair Lane
480 Lair Lane, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1345 sqft
This end unit features an open kitchen with an island, great room with plenty of space for a dining table, large master bedroom with walk in closet. Brand new carpet throughout. Laundry room closet upstairs with all the bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2275 Sam Parrett Dr.
2275 Sam Parrett Drive, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1424 sqft
Well Maintained Newberg Home - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is move in ready and features brand new paint throughout and freshly cleaned carpet!! Large living room that overlooks the dining nook and kitchen. Knotty alder kitchen cabinets.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
201 W Edgewood Drive
201 West Edgewood Drive, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1788 sqft
Beautiful single level home **1.6 miles, 5 minutes to George Fox University!!! Newly painted, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with garage and fenced back yard.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
313 N Blaine St
313 N Blaine St, Newberg, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
710 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom in Newberg - MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has wonderful charm, live in the heart of the Willamette wineries. The home is clean bright and very comfortable. Open layout is perfect for easy living.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1330 Creekside Ln.
1330 Creekside Lane, Newberg, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1130 sqft
1330 Creekside Ln. Available 04/17/20 3-Bedroom House in North Newberg - Three-bedroom house in North Newberg located blocks from Jaquith Park, a mile from downtown, and 1.3 miles to Crater Elementary and Chehalem Valley Middle Schools.
Results within 10 miles of Newberg
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
12 Units Available
Wilsonville
Domaine at Villebois
28900 SW Villebois Dr, Wilsonville, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,304
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1013 sqft
Domaine at Villebois apartments in Wilsonville, OR offers many ways to connect, relax and recharge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Creekview Crossing
21759 Southwest Cedar Brook Way, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,054
1560 sqft
Creekview Crossing is a unique property designed to foster a sense of community while providing the modern, private home you seek.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
$
4 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
Sunfield Lakes Apartments
16100 SW Century Dr, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,285
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to Sunfield Lakes, an intimate enclave of gracious apartment homes. Located in the charming town of Sherwood, Oregon our apartment community is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
10 Units Available
Maybeck at the Bend
13830 SW Chinn Ln, Tigard, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
859 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1022 sqft
Conveniently located near Bridgeport Village mall. Also close to Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with fully equipped kitchens and oversized patios or balconies. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 15 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
Edgewater Apartments
16849 Southwest 131st Avenue, King City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1029 sqft
Located just minutes from Tualatin River National Wildlife Refuge, King City Public Golf Course and shops. Large apartments with fully-equipped kitchens. Cable ready, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer in unit.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
2 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Cannery Row
22550 SW Highland Dr, Sherwood, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Snyder Park in Old Town Sherwood. Updated interiors with granite countertops, newer appliances and lots of storage. On-site gym, bike storage and parking. Pet-friendly community for dogs and cats.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
29799 SW Camelot St
29799 Southwest Camelot Street, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,360
2091 sqft
Wilsonville 2 Level Work Shop/Workout Room Fenced Yard Quick Access to I5 & Shops - Charming home in beautiful Wilsonville neighborhood. Minutes to the freeway, Fred Meyer, shopping.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sherwood - Tualatin North
20510 SW Roy Rogers Rd Unit 302
20510 Southwest Roy Rogers Road, Sherwood, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1167 sqft
Hunters Ridge-Spacious Sherwood Condo! Gourmet Kitchen-High Ceilings-Gas Fireplace-Secured Building - Available: Within 5-7 Business Days from approval Pet’s: Pet’s Possible with Owner Approval & Increased Deposit Approximate Sq.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Far West
28329 SW Belfast Lane
28329 Southwest Belfast Lane, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
3800 sqft
28329 SW Belfast Lane Available 09/02/20 Idyllic Home in the Coveted Villebois Community - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16668 SW Snowdale Street, Beaverton, OR, 97007
16668 Southwest Snowdale Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2877 sqft
Lovely Beaverton Home 3BR, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
1 Unit Available
Far West
10855 SW Barber St
10855 Southwest Barber Street, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
2090 sqft
Desirable Villebois Neighborhood home available now! - Elegant upgrades all throughout this open concept home in the heart of Villebois.

1 of 21

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Murray Hill
12820 SW Dipper Ln # 100
12820 Southwest Dipper Lane, Beaverton, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1501 sqft
Great Location! Awesome three bedroom town home with attached garage and gas fireplace. Located just blocks from Progress Ridge Townsquare, and Murray Hill shopping center.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
29870 South West Minkler Lane
29870 SW Minkler Ln, Wilsonville, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
Please note - this home comes un-furnished. Updated pictures will be posted once current occupants vacate the home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newberg, OR

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newberg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Newberg 2 BedroomsNewberg 3 BedroomsNewberg Apartments with Balcony
Newberg Apartments with GarageNewberg Apartments with ParkingNewberg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Newberg Dog Friendly ApartmentsNewberg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORCorvallis, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, OR
Sherwood, ORDallas, ORBull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WAKeizer, ORAlbany, ORSandy, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University