1039 Meadowlawn Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage air conditioning fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath with office space home for rent in Molalla - Lovely large home w/ covered front porch says welcome home at the end of the day. Freshly painted interior with Vaulted ceilings in living room & dining! Center work island w/ ample cabinets in the kitchen will delight any cook. New carpet through out home, nice family room with gas fireplace, Nice sized bedrooms, office space, w/ laundry hookups located off 3 car garage and AC. Master features private bath w/ shower & attractive wainscot in commode & WI closet. Back yard has a nice deck and fire pit.



*Rental Insurance required

* $50 application fee



Call or Text Josh to schedule a tour.

503-522-4859



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4867531)