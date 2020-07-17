All apartments in Molalla
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1039 Meadowlawn Pl

1039 Meadowlawn Place · (503) 482-6944
Location

1039 Meadowlawn Place, Molalla, OR 97038

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1039 Meadowlawn Pl · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1959 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath with office space home for rent in Molalla - Lovely large home w/ covered front porch says welcome home at the end of the day. Freshly painted interior with Vaulted ceilings in living room & dining! Center work island w/ ample cabinets in the kitchen will delight any cook. New carpet through out home, nice family room with gas fireplace, Nice sized bedrooms, office space, w/ laundry hookups located off 3 car garage and AC. Master features private bath w/ shower & attractive wainscot in commode & WI closet. Back yard has a nice deck and fire pit.

*Rental Insurance required
* $50 application fee

Call or Text Josh to schedule a tour.
503-522-4859

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4867531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Meadowlawn Pl have any available units?
1039 Meadowlawn Pl has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1039 Meadowlawn Pl have?
Some of 1039 Meadowlawn Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Meadowlawn Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Meadowlawn Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Meadowlawn Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Meadowlawn Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Molalla.
Does 1039 Meadowlawn Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Meadowlawn Pl offers parking.
Does 1039 Meadowlawn Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Meadowlawn Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Meadowlawn Pl have a pool?
No, 1039 Meadowlawn Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Meadowlawn Pl have accessible units?
No, 1039 Meadowlawn Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Meadowlawn Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Meadowlawn Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Meadowlawn Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1039 Meadowlawn Pl has units with air conditioning.
