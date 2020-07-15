All apartments in Metzger
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

7805 SW LANDAU ST.

7805 Southwest Landau Street · No Longer Available
Location

7805 Southwest Landau Street, Metzger, OR 97223
Tigard Neighborhood Area 4

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7805 SW LANDAU ST. Available 07/17/20 INCREDIBLE TIGARD BEAUTY!! 2610 Sq ft. 3 Bed + Den & Huge Bonus Room! - Newer, spacious 3 bedroom home with a den and huge bonus room upstairs. Each bedroom has its own walk in closet! This newer construction has slab quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, sprinkler system, tank less hot water heater, A/C, outlet on the wall for an electric car in the garage, forced air gas, washer/dryer in unit, deck, fenced yard, gas fireplace, dining room, 95% efficient gas furnace with Aprilaire Ventilation System, pantry and much more!

This home is located in the suburb with short distance to downtown Portland.You are close to Metzger park and shops.

Pets Welcome- Pet rent, additional deposits & breed restrictions apply.
$25 Pet rent per pet (limit 2 pets)

Renter's insurance is required.

12 month lease.

Please call or email for more information or to schedule a viewing. Viewings are scheduled with multiple prospects and applications are taken on a first come first served basis. $50.00 Application fee per adult (cash, debit/credit card online, check, or money order). Applications are available at the viewing or at www.inter-west.com

Copy this link to submit your application online: https://myrentalapplication.com/index/interwest

In order to apply you must view the INSIDE of the home first.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Pictures are for informational purposes only.

(RLNE2939078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 SW LANDAU ST. have any available units?
7805 SW LANDAU ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Metzger, OR.
What amenities does 7805 SW LANDAU ST. have?
Some of 7805 SW LANDAU ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 SW LANDAU ST. currently offering any rent specials?
7805 SW LANDAU ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 SW LANDAU ST. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7805 SW LANDAU ST. is pet friendly.
Does 7805 SW LANDAU ST. offer parking?
Yes, 7805 SW LANDAU ST. offers parking.
Does 7805 SW LANDAU ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7805 SW LANDAU ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 SW LANDAU ST. have a pool?
No, 7805 SW LANDAU ST. does not have a pool.
Does 7805 SW LANDAU ST. have accessible units?
No, 7805 SW LANDAU ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 SW LANDAU ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 SW LANDAU ST. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7805 SW LANDAU ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7805 SW LANDAU ST. has units with air conditioning.
