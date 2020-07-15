Amenities

7805 SW LANDAU ST. Available 07/17/20 INCREDIBLE TIGARD BEAUTY!! 2610 Sq ft. 3 Bed + Den & Huge Bonus Room! - Newer, spacious 3 bedroom home with a den and huge bonus room upstairs. Each bedroom has its own walk in closet! This newer construction has slab quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, sprinkler system, tank less hot water heater, A/C, outlet on the wall for an electric car in the garage, forced air gas, washer/dryer in unit, deck, fenced yard, gas fireplace, dining room, 95% efficient gas furnace with Aprilaire Ventilation System, pantry and much more!



This home is located in the suburb with short distance to downtown Portland.You are close to Metzger park and shops.



Pets Welcome- Pet rent, additional deposits & breed restrictions apply.

$25 Pet rent per pet (limit 2 pets)



Renter's insurance is required.



12 month lease.



Please call or email for more information or to schedule a viewing. Viewings are scheduled with multiple prospects and applications are taken on a first come first served basis. $50.00 Application fee per adult (cash, debit/credit card online, check, or money order). Applications are available at the viewing or at www.inter-west.com



Copy this link to submit your application online: https://myrentalapplication.com/index/interwest



In order to apply you must view the INSIDE of the home first.



