13678 Myers Ln S

Amenities

carport furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport parking

Country living, 3 bedroom 2 bath Jefferson - Be surrounded by farmland and enjoy the peace and quiet of country living in this 3 bedroom, 1 bath manufactured home located in Jefferson. Well maintained home on large lot, with carport.



Home is currently occupied please, do not disturb tenants



If interested, please give our office a call to coordinate a showing of this home at 541-248-3993. You can submit an application online at www.watsonmanagementservices.com.



DEPOSITS & FEES:

?Application Fees: $50 per adult, 18 yrs and older; Co-signer: $50

?Security Deposit: 1.5x monthly rent (minimum upon approved credit)

?Cleaning Deposit: $500

?Carpet/Floor Fee: $500 (non-refundable)



In order for your application to be processed, you must submit the following:

?COMPLETED applications for EACH applicant 18+ yrs. old, whom will be living in the household (this is non-negotiable. Failure to submit an application for EACH adult listed in the household will result in denial)

?Copy of Photo ID

?Copy of Social security card or equivalent

?Two most recent pay stubs or bank statement showing direct deposit (to verify your income); OR

?Financial aid statements (if applicable, to verify your income); OR

?Tax information (if you are self-employed); OR

?Current Section 8 voucher and voucher worksheet (if applicable)



NOTICE: Any applications missing any of the above requirements will be denied. All application fees are non-refundable.



Rental Terms: One-year lease.



Disclaimer: The information contained herein was compiled from data furnished by the property owner and/or other sources deemed reliable; however, accuracy is not guaranteed.



(RLNE5849422)