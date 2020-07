Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

Cute Cottage in Seal Rock! - Studio Cottage. Caretaker duties will apply. Septic approved for ONE TENANT ONLY! Tenants responsible for all utilities, tenant must put water in their own name at Seal Rock Water District, they charge a one time fee to the tenant for this. Washer/Dryer hookups are included. No Pets and No Smoking. Renters Insurance Required.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4977056)