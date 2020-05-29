All apartments in Lincoln City
Find more places like 4503 SW Beach Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln City, OR
/
4503 SW Beach Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:11 AM

4503 SW Beach Ave

4503 Southwest Beach Avenue · (800) 783-8150
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4503 Southwest Beach Avenue, Lincoln City, OR 97367

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2237 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oregon coast Property Management
$2400 monthly $4800 Security Deposit
This striking ocean front home appropriately named "Sea Song" for it's inviting sound of rolling waves, has a total of 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms,( 2 beds & 2 baths up stairs, 1 bed & 1 bath down stairs) a captivating ocean view living room, open dining room area, classic kitchen with a sliding glass door that opens up to the back deck overlooking an impressive coastline. This house also features an incredible artist's studio/office space up a beautifully crafted spiral staircase known as a crow's nest. On the lower level of this house you will find a complete 1 bedroom apartment with a delightful kitchen & dining area, master bedroom, and family room that opens up to a charming landscaped private patio.
Tenant is responsible to pay all utilities.
The properties main source of heat is: Gas forced air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 SW Beach Ave have any available units?
4503 SW Beach Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4503 SW Beach Ave have?
Some of 4503 SW Beach Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4503 SW Beach Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4503 SW Beach Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 SW Beach Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4503 SW Beach Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln City.
Does 4503 SW Beach Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4503 SW Beach Ave does offer parking.
Does 4503 SW Beach Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 SW Beach Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 SW Beach Ave have a pool?
No, 4503 SW Beach Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4503 SW Beach Ave have accessible units?
No, 4503 SW Beach Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 SW Beach Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4503 SW Beach Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4503 SW Beach Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4503 SW Beach Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4503 SW Beach Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corvallis, OR
Dallas, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity