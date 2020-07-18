88577 Collard Lake Road

Amenities

Hilltop home - lots of amenities and a stunning view - Spacious home, with upgraded appliances, gas range, and cook's kitchen. Two levels of decking to enjoy the hilltop view. The main level is living, with a cook's kitchen and an open floor plan to take advantage of the natural light and view. There is an open loft that expands on the living space, ideal for a home office or artist's studio or a second living area. The master bedroom is large and opens up to an oversized bathroom, with a jetted tub and a tiled shower, and a large walk in closet, and has it's own deck level.



(RLNE5886401)