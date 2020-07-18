All apartments in Lane County
Find more places like 88577 Collard Lake Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lane County, OR
/
88577 Collard Lake Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

88577 Collard Lake Road

88577 Collard Lake Road · (541) 997-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

88577 Collard Lake Road, Lane County, OR 97439

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 88577 Collard Lake Road · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2136 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Hilltop home - lots of amenities and a stunning view - Spacious home, with upgraded appliances, gas range, and cook's kitchen. Two levels of decking to enjoy the hilltop view. The main level is living, with a cook's kitchen and an open floor plan to take advantage of the natural light and view. There is an open loft that expands on the living space, ideal for a home office or artist's studio or a second living area. The master bedroom is large and opens up to an oversized bathroom, with a jetted tub and a tiled shower, and a large walk in closet, and has it's own deck level.

(RLNE5886401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88577 Collard Lake Road have any available units?
88577 Collard Lake Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 88577 Collard Lake Road have?
Some of 88577 Collard Lake Road's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88577 Collard Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
88577 Collard Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88577 Collard Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 88577 Collard Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lane County.
Does 88577 Collard Lake Road offer parking?
No, 88577 Collard Lake Road does not offer parking.
Does 88577 Collard Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88577 Collard Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88577 Collard Lake Road have a pool?
No, 88577 Collard Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 88577 Collard Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 88577 Collard Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 88577 Collard Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 88577 Collard Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 88577 Collard Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 88577 Collard Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 88577 Collard Lake Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln
Eugene, OR 97401
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive
Eugene, OR 97408
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St
Eugene, OR 97402
Chapel Creek Townhomes
1797 Pear Loop
Junction City, OR 97448
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Bailey Hill Meadows
1515 Bailey Hill Rd
Eugene, OR 97402
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St
Springfield, OR 97478
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way
Eugene, OR 97402

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORBend, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORSutherlin, ORRoseburg, OR
Albany, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, ORRedmond, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Oregon State University-Cascades Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity