1881 Cedar Brook Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

1881 Cedar Brook Drive

1881 Cedar Brook Drive · (541) 357-7138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1881 Cedar Brook Drive, Lane County, OR 97402
Bethel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1881 Cedar Brook Drive · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Newer Single Family Home. Lots of upgrades. - Contact us at rentals@fullhouserentals.com

Newer home built in 2017 featuring , new appliances, vaulted ceilings, large master with huge bath and walk in closets, forced air heating, fully fenced backyard with in ground sprinklers. Beautiful built in cabinets, granite counter tops, and a great open floor plan.

There is an electronic lock box on site. To view this property yourself, you can visit Rently.com to receive a code or there is a sign at the property that will give you a phone number to get a one time code for viewing. You will need your photo ID and a credit or debit card.

If your application is approved, the deposit is due within 24 hours and you must begin paying rent on the availability date listed or the date your application is approved, whichever is later.

PETS: Owner approval required. Additional security deposit and rent is required. Pet must e at least 1 year old, spayed or neutered and may not be any of the following breeds: Chow, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, German Shepard, Doberman Pinscher, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Canario, or a mix of any listed breeds.

There is a 2 pet maximum at all properties. All pets must have a written reference from a previous landlord indicating they are well behaved and house trained. Individual properties may have additional restrictions or requirements for pets.

This is a No Smoking Property.

Fixed Term Lease
No Utilities Included

Renter's Insurance is Required.

Please note that the availability date is an estimate. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

All dimensions and square footage are estimates. Pictures may be of a similar unit and information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Applicant to verify all information. Above ground pools and trampolines are not allowed. Fireplaces/wood stoves may not be usable.

Full House Property Management, LLC
rentals@fullhouserentals.com
1660 River Road
Eugene, OR 97404
www.FullHouseRentals.com

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3786213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

