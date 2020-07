Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly

Welcome to Graven's Grove located in the exclusive King City area. Brand new luxury apartment homes where you will embrace yourself in style. Graven's Grove has a perfect location tucked away, yet conveniently located to shopping, great food and entertainment. Call today to set an appointment for a personal tour and see why Graven's Grove is your only choice to call home!