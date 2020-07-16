All apartments in Keizer
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

7937 Mykala Street Northeast

7937 Mykala Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7937 Mykala Street Northeast, Keizer, OR 97303
Keizer

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Keizer neighborhood walking distance to schools and great access to shopping and I-5. Spacious living area, expansive amount of kitchen cabinets, tiled countertops with eating bar & walk-in pantry. Gas fire place in living room. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and sink. A beautiful staircase leads upstairs to four spacious rooms. Master has walk-in closet and dual sink. Second bathroom has tub and two seperate sinks areas. Lots of storage in garage, under stairs and backyard. Low maintenance landscaping at end of culdesac.. this is a must see! Come complete a self tour and let Steelhead Property MGMT know if you have any questions
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7937 Mykala Street Northeast have any available units?
7937 Mykala Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keizer, OR.
What amenities does 7937 Mykala Street Northeast have?
Some of 7937 Mykala Street Northeast's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7937 Mykala Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
7937 Mykala Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7937 Mykala Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 7937 Mykala Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keizer.
Does 7937 Mykala Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 7937 Mykala Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 7937 Mykala Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7937 Mykala Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7937 Mykala Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 7937 Mykala Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 7937 Mykala Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 7937 Mykala Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 7937 Mykala Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7937 Mykala Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 7937 Mykala Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 7937 Mykala Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
