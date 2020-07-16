7937 Mykala Street Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Quiet Keizer neighborhood walking distance to schools and great access to shopping and I-5. Spacious living area, expansive amount of kitchen cabinets, tiled countertops with eating bar & walk-in pantry. Gas fire place in living room. Stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and sink. A beautiful staircase leads upstairs to four spacious rooms. Master has walk-in closet and dual sink. Second bathroom has tub and two seperate sinks areas. Lots of storage in garage, under stairs and backyard. Low maintenance landscaping at end of culdesac.. this is a must see! Come complete a self tour and let Steelhead Property MGMT know if you have any questions

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.