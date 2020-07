Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities accessible garage parking gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 car wash area courtyard e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal playground smoke-free community

Reflections at Hidden Creek is located in a beautiful residential neighborhood. As you enter our community, you are greeted by a beautiful waterfall and park like grounds. Come see spacious two bedroom apartment homes, designed for sophisticated tastes. Located in Keizer, close to the most modern shopping centers. Enjoy games in our community center, or just relax walking the grounds and admiring the roses. Come see us soon.