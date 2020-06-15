All apartments in Jefferson
207 N Main St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

207 N Main St

207 North Main Street · (541) 929-4609
Location

207 North Main Street, Jefferson, OR 97352

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 207 N Main St · Avail. now

$700

Studio · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available Now - Furnished studio apartment in Jefferson-Flexible Rental Terms Available - Cute upstairs studio apartment in historic, renovated church built in 1913. This unit is furnished, with original hardwood floors, newly installed kitchen, plus a great bonus area that has multiple possibilities, and private entrance. Rent includes all utilities, WiFi, and off street parking available. Perfect for an artist or college student. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and Santiam River.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 N Main St have any available units?
207 N Main St has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 N Main St have?
Some of 207 N Main St's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 N Main St currently offering any rent specials?
207 N Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 N Main St pet-friendly?
No, 207 N Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jefferson.
Does 207 N Main St offer parking?
Yes, 207 N Main St does offer parking.
Does 207 N Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 N Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 N Main St have a pool?
No, 207 N Main St does not have a pool.
Does 207 N Main St have accessible units?
No, 207 N Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 207 N Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 N Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 N Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 N Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
