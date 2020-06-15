207 N Main St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Available Now - Furnished studio apartment in Jefferson-Flexible Rental Terms Available - Cute upstairs studio apartment in historic, renovated church built in 1913. This unit is furnished, with original hardwood floors, newly installed kitchen, plus a great bonus area that has multiple possibilities, and private entrance. Rent includes all utilities, WiFi, and off street parking available. Perfect for an artist or college student. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and Santiam River.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845361)