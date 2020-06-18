All apartments in Hood River
Find more places like 2770 May Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hood River, OR
/
2770 May Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2770 May Street

2770 May Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hood River
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2770 May Drive, Hood River, OR 97031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Custom 4 Bed | 3 Bath House Plus Huge Bonus Room In Hood River - This custom 4 bedroom, 3 bath house was built with the picturesque views of Mt. Adams in mind. Each room on the north side of the home, has access to the expansive deck that wraps around the back half of the house. Located on the west end of May Street just minutes from shopping. The gorgeous landscaping has created a private setting in the heart of the city. This home is approximately 3,997 square feet and is situated on 3/4 of an acre.

Rent: $2800.00 a month

Deposit: $4300

Attached two car garage with additional RV parking. Landscaping to be maintained by the owner.

Contact our office to schedule a showing!

Parking: Attached 2-car garage with RV parking

Smoking: No Smoking on Premises

Lease Terms: 1 year lease

Pet Policy: Please no pets

Laundry Facilities: Washer/Dryer provided

Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, natural gas, and other.

Heat/AC: Natural Gas Fireplace, Heat Pump/Central Air

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Yard Care: Yard maintenance provided by owner

We have temporarily suspended our on site showings. We will have a virtual tour of this property available soon.

(RLNE2791156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2770 May Street have any available units?
2770 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hood River, OR.
What amenities does 2770 May Street have?
Some of 2770 May Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2770 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
2770 May Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2770 May Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2770 May Street is pet friendly.
Does 2770 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 2770 May Street does offer parking.
Does 2770 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2770 May Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2770 May Street have a pool?
No, 2770 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 2770 May Street have accessible units?
No, 2770 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2770 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2770 May Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2770 May Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2770 May Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hood River Apartments with Parking
Hood River Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

The Dalles, OR
Sandy, OR