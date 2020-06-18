2770 May Street

Amenities

Custom 4 Bed | 3 Bath House Plus Huge Bonus Room In Hood River - This custom 4 bedroom, 3 bath house was built with the picturesque views of Mt. Adams in mind. Each room on the north side of the home, has access to the expansive deck that wraps around the back half of the house. Located on the west end of May Street just minutes from shopping. The gorgeous landscaping has created a private setting in the heart of the city. This home is approximately 3,997 square feet and is situated on 3/4 of an acre.



Rent: $2800.00 a month



Deposit: $4300



Attached two car garage with additional RV parking. Landscaping to be maintained by the owner.



Contact our office to schedule a showing!



Parking: Attached 2-car garage with RV parking



Smoking: No Smoking on Premises



Lease Terms: 1 year lease



Pet Policy: Please no pets



Laundry Facilities: Washer/Dryer provided



Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, natural gas, and other.



Heat/AC: Natural Gas Fireplace, Heat Pump/Central Air



Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer



Yard Care: Yard maintenance provided by owner



We have temporarily suspended our on site showings. We will have a virtual tour of this property available soon.



