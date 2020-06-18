2770 May Street

Amenities
Custom 4 Bed | 3 Bath House Plus Huge Bonus Room In Hood River - This custom 4 bedroom, 3 bath house was built with the picturesque views of Mt. Adams in mind. Each room on the north side of the home, has access to the expansive deck that wraps around the back half of the house. Located on the west end of May Street just minutes from shopping. The gorgeous landscaping has created a private setting in the heart of the city. This home is approximately 3,997 square feet and is situated on 3/4 of an acre.
Rent: $2800.00 a month
Deposit: $4300
Attached two car garage with additional RV parking. Landscaping to be maintained by the owner.
Contact our office to schedule a showing!
Parking: Attached 2-car garage with RV parking
Smoking: No Smoking on Premises
Lease Terms: 1 year lease
Pet Policy: Please no pets
Laundry Facilities: Washer/Dryer provided
Utilities: Tenant responsible for water, sewer, garbage, electricity, natural gas, and other.
Heat/AC: Natural Gas Fireplace, Heat Pump/Central Air
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Yard Care: Yard maintenance provided by owner
We have temporarily suspended our on site showings. We will have a virtual tour of this property available soon.
(RLNE2791156)