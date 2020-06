Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Cute 2 bedroom downtown - Sweet and cozy 2 bed and 1 bath house located in downtown Hood River. Small but includes all the essentials, kitchen, 2 bedrooms 1 bath and hard wood flooring throughout. Only a few minute's walk to downtown Hood River where you can enjoy many local restaurants. You do not want to miss this!



Rent: $1300.00



Deposit: $1950.00



Parking: Off street parking



Smoking: No Smoking on Premises



Lease Terms: 1 year lease



Pet Policy: Please no pets



Laundry Facilities: Washer/dryer on site



Utilities: Tenant responsible for all utilities



Heat/AC: electric heat



Appliances: Refrigerator, stove/oven



Yard Care: Tenant responsible for yard care



Availability: Now



