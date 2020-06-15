Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage range refrigerator

1107 Montello Ave. Available 06/30/20 APPLICATION PENDING Duplex for Rent - Downtown Hood River - 2 bedroom,1 bath duplex for rent, located in a great neighborhood close to the hospital, schools and shopping. Attached 1 car garage, large yard. Water & sewer included. No smoking. No pets.



Lease Term: 1 Year

Security Deposit: $2,175

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, trash), Included (water/sewer)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer

Additional Information: Yard is a shared yard, and the yard maintenance responsibilities are shared with the second unit. Renter's insurance will be required.



For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:

www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3929592)