Hood River, OR
1107 Montello Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1107 Montello Ave.

1107 Montello Avenue · (541) 386-5555
Hood River
Location

1107 Montello Avenue, Hood River, OR 97031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 Montello Ave. · Avail. Jun 30

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

1107 Montello Ave. Available 06/30/20 APPLICATION PENDING Duplex for Rent - Downtown Hood River - 2 bedroom,1 bath duplex for rent, located in a great neighborhood close to the hospital, schools and shopping. Attached 1 car garage, large yard. Water & sewer included. No smoking. No pets.

Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $2,175
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, trash), Included (water/sewer)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer
Additional Information: Yard is a shared yard, and the yard maintenance responsibilities are shared with the second unit. Renter's insurance will be required.

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3929592)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Montello Ave. have any available units?
1107 Montello Ave. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1107 Montello Ave. have?
Some of 1107 Montello Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 Montello Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Montello Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Montello Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1107 Montello Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hood River.
Does 1107 Montello Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1107 Montello Ave. does offer parking.
Does 1107 Montello Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 Montello Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Montello Ave. have a pool?
No, 1107 Montello Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Montello Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1107 Montello Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Montello Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 Montello Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Montello Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Montello Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
