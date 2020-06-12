Apartment List
/
OR
/
gladstone
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:05 PM

79 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Gladstone, OR

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Gladstone
17 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Results within 1 mile of Gladstone
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clackamas
3 Units Available
The Crossings
16500 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
895 sqft
The Crossings offers spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Conveniently located off of I-205 and Highway 212. We are across the street from Fred Meyers on 82nd drive, and only miles from Clackamas Town Center.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clackamette Park
14 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,586
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 5 miles of Gladstone
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Southgate
18 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
898 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
943 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
968 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
$
Rock Creek
6 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
936 sqft
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1039 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Barclay Hills
7 Units Available
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1011 sqft
Barclay Village is located at 775 Cascade St Oregon City, OR and is managed by VPM Management, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Parker Crest
26 Units Available
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1150 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Southgate
5 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
899 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
927 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1098 sqft
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Evergreen
23 Units Available
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1352 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Sunnyside
4 Units Available
Townhomes with a View
9840 Southeast Talbert Street, Clackamas County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1053 sqft
Tucked off the beaten path of bustling Clackamas, Townhomes with a View allows residents to dwell in quiet nature while having the convenience of living just off I-205.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
61 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16200 Pacific Hwy #9
16200 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1190 sqft
VIEWS VIEWS VIEWS..... 2 Bedroom Condo in the Heart of Lake Oswego! - LEASE TERMS: 6 Months SCREENING CHARGE: $55 per Adult Separate check is required for screening charges DESCRIPTION: Picturesque views of the mountains, bridge, and river.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South End
1 Unit Available
518 Hartke Loop
518 Hartke Loop, Oregon City, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1025 sqft
GORGEOUS, SPACIOUS, UPDATED!! 2 BED/2BATH HOME W/CHARM!! - This charming and unique duplex shares no common wall with neighbor! Only shared carport and breezeway.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
First Addition
1 Unit Available
301 C Avenue
301 C Avenue, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1506 sqft
301 C Avenue Available 07/07/20 Incredible First Addition Townhouse in Lake Oswego - COVID-19 UPDATE: This home is occupied. For your safety and the safety of our tenants and staff, in-person showings will not be scheduled until the home is vacant.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
16250 Pacific Hwy Unit 44
16250 Pacific Highway, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1305 sqft
Expansive patio and floor to ceiling windows offer pleasant view of the swimming pool with easy access from the open living, dining and master suite. 2 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.

1 of 33

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Hallinan
1 Unit Available
1017 HEMLOCK ST
1017 Hemlock Street, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1200 sqft
Charming Updated Bungalow in the Hallinan Neighborhood right across from Freepons Park - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser. https://showmojo.
Results within 10 miles of Gladstone
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Portland
3 Units Available
Oxbow 49
4949 Southwest Landing Drive, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$2,362
1028 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Portland, Oregon, our brand new, luxury apartments are centrally located to match your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mt. Park
11 Units Available
One Jefferson Parkway
1 Jefferson Pkwy, Lake Oswego, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1123 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at One Jefferson Parkway in Lake Oswego. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
981 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Gladstone Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gladstone Rent Report. Gladstone rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gladstone rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Gladstone Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gladstone Rent Report. Gladstone rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gladstone rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Gladstone rents increased slightly over the past month

Gladstone rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gladstone stand at $1,521 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,794 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Gladstone's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rent trends vary across the Portland Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Gladstone over the past year, trends across the rest of the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Portland metro, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Tualatin has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,892, while one-bedrooms go for $1,604.
    • Forest Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,452, while one-bedrooms go for $1,231.
    • Hillsboro has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,062; rents decreased 0.9% over the past month and 1.3% over the past year.
    • Portland proper has the least expensive rents in the Portland metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,322; rents went down 0.2% over the past month and 0.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Gladstone

    As rents have increased slightly in Gladstone, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Gladstone is less affordable for renters.

    • While Oregon as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline moderately. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Eugene and 2.1% in Salem.
    • Gladstone's median two-bedroom rent of $1,794 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.5% rise in Gladstone.
    • While Gladstone's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Denver (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Gladstone than most large cities. For example, Salem has a median 2BR rent of $1,067, where Gladstone is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Portland
    $1,120
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Vancouver
    $1,420
    $1,680
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Gresham
    $1,400
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Hillsboro
    $1,750
    $2,060
    -0.9%
    -1.3%
    Beaverton
    $1,550
    $1,830
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Lake Oswego
    $1,530
    $1,800
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Tualatin
    $1,600
    $1,890
    -1.1%
    -3%
    Forest Grove
    $1,230
    $1,450
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Wilsonville
    $1,470
    $1,730
    -0.8%
    -0.2%
    Gladstone
    $1,520
    $1,790
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Fairview
    $1,530
    $1,810
    0.1%
    0
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Gladstone 1 BedroomsGladstone 2 BedroomsGladstone 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGladstone 3 BedroomsGladstone Apartments with Balcony
    Gladstone Apartments with GarageGladstone Apartments with GymGladstone Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGladstone Apartments with Parking
    Gladstone Apartments with PoolGladstone Apartments with Washer-DryerGladstone Dog Friendly ApartmentsGladstone Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
    Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, OR
    King City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, ORBull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WAKeizer, ORSandy, OR

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
    Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
    Pacific University