Amenities

7595 SW 80th Place Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Garden Home 3-Bed House w/Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Bonus Rooms, and Dining Room! - This spacious property is nestled in a forested and green area just inside of Garden Home and near Multnomah Village!



This home's gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with a Thermador 6 burner range, double oven, Jenn Air Fridge granite counter tops and ample counter space to cook, bake and entertain. This kitchen also offers a nice pantry, a desk space for computer and home organization as well as a breakfast bar and eating area.



Just off of the kitchen, you will enjoy the spacious living room with built in shelves, gas fireplace and large windows. Also on the first level is a powder room, formal dining room with built in buffet and an office/den with built ins.



The upper level of this home features 3 bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closets, double sinks and soaker tub as well as two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Also on the 2nd level is a very large space which would be the perfect media room.



This home boasts a beautiful and serene outdoor space with a patio area, stunning rock work and landscaping as well raised garden beds.



Also included is an attached 3 car garage, A/C and a washer and dryer.



Close to Fanno Creek Trail, Garden Home Rec. Center, Washington Square Mall, local shops and restaurants.



Lease Length: 12 months

Pets: One cat may be negotiable with $500 additional pet deposit. No pet dogs. Please inquire with age of cat.

No utilities included.

No smoking on the premises.

Renters insurance required.

Must abide by HOA rules and regulations if applicable



Link to online application: https://myrentalapplication.com/index/portlandpm/IMM76



Application/Screening Fee: $49.95/adult

Screening Criteria Overview: Total verifiable household gross income should be at approximately 3x the monthly rent. Must have a minimum of one year verifiable rental history. We run credit, criminal, and eviction history. Please inquire with Portland Property Management for a full application with complete screening criteria.

Accessible Dwelling Unit: No



If you are viewing this listing on a third party website, please visit portlandpm.com to ensure accuracy of the listing description.



