Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

7595 SW 80th Place

7595 Southwest 80th Place · (503) 550-8720
Location

7595 Southwest 80th Place, Garden Home-Whitford, OR 97223
Raleigh Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7595 SW 80th Place · Avail. Jul 16

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2328 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
7595 SW 80th Place Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Garden Home 3-Bed House w/Gourmet Kitchen, 2 Bonus Rooms, and Dining Room! - This spacious property is nestled in a forested and green area just inside of Garden Home and near Multnomah Village!

This home's gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with a Thermador 6 burner range, double oven, Jenn Air Fridge granite counter tops and ample counter space to cook, bake and entertain. This kitchen also offers a nice pantry, a desk space for computer and home organization as well as a breakfast bar and eating area.

Just off of the kitchen, you will enjoy the spacious living room with built in shelves, gas fireplace and large windows. Also on the first level is a powder room, formal dining room with built in buffet and an office/den with built ins.

The upper level of this home features 3 bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closets, double sinks and soaker tub as well as two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Also on the 2nd level is a very large space which would be the perfect media room.

This home boasts a beautiful and serene outdoor space with a patio area, stunning rock work and landscaping as well raised garden beds.

Also included is an attached 3 car garage, A/C and a washer and dryer.

Close to Fanno Creek Trail, Garden Home Rec. Center, Washington Square Mall, local shops and restaurants.

Lease Length: 12 months
Pets: One cat may be negotiable with $500 additional pet deposit. No pet dogs. Please inquire with age of cat.
No utilities included.
No smoking on the premises.
Renters insurance required.
Must abide by HOA rules and regulations if applicable

Link to online application: https://myrentalapplication.com/index/portlandpm/IMM76

Application/Screening Fee: $49.95/adult
Screening Criteria Overview: Total verifiable household gross income should be at approximately 3x the monthly rent. Must have a minimum of one year verifiable rental history. We run credit, criminal, and eviction history. Please inquire with Portland Property Management for a full application with complete screening criteria.
Accessible Dwelling Unit: No

If you are viewing this listing on a third party website, please visit portlandpm.com to ensure accuracy of the listing description.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5834540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7595 SW 80th Place have any available units?
7595 SW 80th Place has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7595 SW 80th Place have?
Some of 7595 SW 80th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7595 SW 80th Place currently offering any rent specials?
7595 SW 80th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7595 SW 80th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7595 SW 80th Place is pet friendly.
Does 7595 SW 80th Place offer parking?
Yes, 7595 SW 80th Place does offer parking.
Does 7595 SW 80th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7595 SW 80th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7595 SW 80th Place have a pool?
No, 7595 SW 80th Place does not have a pool.
Does 7595 SW 80th Place have accessible units?
No, 7595 SW 80th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7595 SW 80th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7595 SW 80th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 7595 SW 80th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7595 SW 80th Place has units with air conditioning.
