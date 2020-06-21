All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2941 SW Morris Ave.

2941 SW Morris Ave · (541) 752-4000
Location

2941 SW Morris Ave, Corvallis, OR 97333
West Hills

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2941 SW Morris Ave. · Avail. Jul 20

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2941 SW Morris Ave. Available 07/20/20 New Home! 5 Bedroom, Bonus Room, 6 Bathrooms -
Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html
• Brand new home within walking distance of OSU Campus just a few blocks from Fred Meyer!
• Every bedroom is a master suite. Most have walk in closets. Rooms range in size from 160 square feet to 200 square feet. Double the space of your average apartment or dorm room.
• Yard professionally maintained for you
• Air Conditioning and Central Heating
• Off street parking with attached garage
• 5 Bedrooms, Den, and 6 baths
• Marble counter top vanities in each bathroom
• Faux wood floors throughout the whole home with high quality carpeting in each bedroom
• Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen is great for entertaining
• Great Kitchen with simulated granite/laminate counters, beautiful/spacious cabinets, two fridges, dishwasher, electric range, and built-in microwave
• Laundry room with washer and dryer included
• Large Garage insulated against extreme temperatures
• Built and managed by Chateau Construction & Management (www.yourchateau.com). Expect professional management, privacy, comfort, usability, and convenience.

o Terms: Lease through June/July 2021

o Pet Policy: Pet Free Property

o Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

© 2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

(RLNE5855305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2941 SW Morris Ave. have any available units?
2941 SW Morris Ave. has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2941 SW Morris Ave. have?
Some of 2941 SW Morris Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2941 SW Morris Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2941 SW Morris Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2941 SW Morris Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2941 SW Morris Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 2941 SW Morris Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2941 SW Morris Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2941 SW Morris Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2941 SW Morris Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2941 SW Morris Ave. have a pool?
No, 2941 SW Morris Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2941 SW Morris Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2941 SW Morris Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2941 SW Morris Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2941 SW Morris Ave. has units with dishwashers.
