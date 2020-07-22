5 Apartments for rent in Curry County, OR

/
curry county
7013 W. Park Ct.
7013 Park Lane, Brookings, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2276 sqft
Close to Harris Beach! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799751)
1108 Fifield Street
1108 Fifield Street, Brookings, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
This is a spacious and updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in a great location! This home is a monthly rental with max lease of 4 months. It is a furnished rental. Utilities are included i.e. water, sewer, garbage, electric, basic internet and cable.
96335 Dawson Road
96335 Dawson Rd, Brookings, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1040 sqft
This is a charming fully-furnished two bedroom, one bathroom home. Located in a wonderful neighborhood just 2 miles north of the Brookings Center and a 5 min walk to a deeded Harris Beach access point. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom.
97853 Chilcote Lane
97853 Chilcote Lane, Curry County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
Quiet neighborhood - (RLNE5667309)
99204 Winchuck River Road
99204 Winchuck River Road, Curry County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1444 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4782167)
