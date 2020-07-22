Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

5 Apartments for rent in Curry County, OR

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7013 W. Park Ct.
7013 Park Lane, Brookings, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2276 sqft
Close to Harris Beach! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799751)

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1108 Fifield Street
1108 Fifield Street, Brookings, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
This is a spacious and updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in a great location! This home is a monthly rental with max lease of 4 months. It is a furnished rental. Utilities are included i.e. water, sewer, garbage, electric, basic internet and cable.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
96335 Dawson Road
96335 Dawson Rd, Brookings, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1040 sqft
This is a charming fully-furnished two bedroom, one bathroom home. Located in a wonderful neighborhood just 2 miles north of the Brookings Center and a 5 min walk to a deeded Harris Beach access point. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
97853 Chilcote Lane
97853 Chilcote Lane, Curry County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
Quiet neighborhood - (RLNE5667309)

Last updated May 13 at 11:55 AM
1 Unit Available
99204 Winchuck River Road
99204 Winchuck River Road, Curry County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1444 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4782167)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Curry County?
Apartment Rentals in Curry County start at $1,200/month.
What cities in or around Curry County have apartments for rent?
Sutherlin, Roseburg, Grants Pass, and Brookings have apartments for rent.

