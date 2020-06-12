/
9 Apartments for rent in Brookings, OR📍
1033 Chetco Ave # 8
1033 Chetco Avenue, Brookings, OR
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1033 Chetco Ave # 8 Available 07/10/20 Walking distance to shopping & restaurants! - 6 month lease, 2nd Floor apartment with ocean view. Includes water/sewer/trash. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4510890)
1215 B Ransom Avenue
1215 Ransom Ave, Brookings, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1707 sqft
Nice Condo with ocean view - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831508)
7013 W. Park Ct.
7013 Park Lane, Brookings, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2276 sqft
7013 W. Park Ct. Available 06/22/20 Close to Harris Beach! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799751)
835 Crestwood Place
835 Crestwood Place, Brookings, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1740 sqft
Newly painted inside and out, with simple updates. This is a very spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a beautiful park like backyard and multiple storage areas. This home has a double car garage and a large driveway. This is NOT pet friendly.
96335 Dawson Road
96335 Dawson Rd, Brookings, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1040 sqft
This is a charming fully-furnished two bedroom, one bathroom home. Located in a wonderful neighborhood just 2 miles north of the Brookings Center and a 5 min walk to a deeded Harris Beach access point. There are two bedrooms and a full bathroom.
16691 Crown Terrace
16691 Crown Terrace, Curry County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2152 sqft
16691 Crown Terrace Available 06/19/20 Beautiful home with amazing views - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5762639)
97853 Chilcote Lane
97853 Chilcote Lane, Curry County, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1056 sqft
Quiet neighborhood - (RLNE5667309)
99204 Winchuck River Road
99204 Winchuck River Road, Curry County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1444 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE4782167)