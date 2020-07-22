/
white city
18 Apartments for rent in White City, OR📍
White City
7740 29th St.
7740 29th Street, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1172 sqft
7740 29th St. Available 09/05/20 Well Maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in White City!! - GET IT BEFORE IT"S GONE....This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts over 1,100 Sq. Ft of living space and has been well maintained. Fresh paint & carpet throughout.
White City
8274 Kestrel Way
8274 Kestrel Way, White City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Great 3 bdrm, 2 bath home Ready 3/10/2020 - Nice 3 bdrm, 2 bath home, wood floors, huge living room, dining area, spacious rooms, no fridge, central a/h, nice yard.
Results within 5 miles of White City
North Medford
3167 Forest Hills Dr Unit A
3167 Forest Hills Dr, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1827 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom luxurious townhouse ready for you to call home! - As you enter this large three bed/two bath home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and will immediately notice the VERY high vaulted ceilings.
North Medford
3263 Ford Drive
3263 Ford Drive, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1 sqft
4 ROOM HOME FOR RENT/LEASEbr This home has 3 full bedrooms and a bonus room which can be used as an office, sitting room, formal dinning, or a guest room.
78 Greenmoor Dr
78 Greenmoor Drive, Eagle Point, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2689 sqft
Stunning 4bd/2.5bth ~ Nearly 2700 sf in Scenic Eagle Point! - This stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in scenic Eagle Point less than a mile from the award winning Eagle Point Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of White City
Verified
Poplar Village
1481 Poplar Drive, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
928 sqft
Poplar Village Apartments is a lovely community in a superior location with five major shopping centers nearby. There are banks, a movie theater, restaurants and all the best shopping within two city blocks.
122 Oregon Terrace
122 Oregon Terrace, Medford, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3300 sqft
122 Oregon Terrace Available 08/07/20 Absolutely Amazing Updated Historical Home in Desirable Location Available - This 1909 built Classic Tudor home is registered with the Historical Society and it truly shows why.
1905 Roberts Rd
1905 Roberts Road, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
888 sqft
Modern 2 Bdrm, 1 Bath Town Home - Centrally located E Medford Townhome. 2 bedroom, 1 Bath, with front and back sun decks with views of the city. Newly built in 2016.
McLoughlin
307 N Ivy Unit 4
307 N Ivy St, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
$725
412 sqft
Great 1 Bedroom / 1 bath upstairs apartment, good location to downtown - --- VISIT NORTHWOODSPM.
Southwest Medford
1959 Lillian Street
1959 Lillian Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
1959 Lillian Street Available 08/01/20 New 2019 built home 3 bedroom, 2 bath READY AUGUST 1st! - New 2019 built home! 1450 Sq.ft. 3 bdrm, 2 bath with upgrades throughout.
West Main
2345 Finley Lane #2
2345 Finley Lane, Medford, OR
Studio
$1,050
340 sqft
2345 Finley Lane #2 Available 08/04/20 Finley Studio Close to hospitals/shopping, Pet Ok, Utls, Cable & Wifi PD - Comfortable, cozy, 340sq ft studio/1ba with complete kitchen, cable TV, and full bath.
Southwest Medford
1000 Shafer Lane
1000 Shafer Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1944 sqft
1000 Shafer Lane Available 08/01/20 Furnished 3bd/2ba, Mature Garden, Fenced yard, Attached Garage, Pets Ok, Utls Pd - Newly-built home (2016), with 3 bedrooms/2 baths, attached garage, and large yard.
West Main
271 Cherry Bark Ln
271 Cherry Bark Lane, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1696 sqft
Modern and Spacious Town Home for Rent - Properties shown by appointment only! Central Heating/Air Tenants must have renters insurance No Smoking No Pets (RLNE2896071)
Washington
1732 Stewart Ave
1732 Stewart Avenue, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
986 sqft
1732 Stewart Ave Available 08/24/20 Great Price and Great Location! - This cute cottage in South West Medford has two bedrooms and one bath an large living room and a laundry room.
2030 Brookhurst Street #10 - 1
2030 Brookhurst Street, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1170 sqft
2030 Brookhurst st #10 Medford OR 97504 Very clean townhouse in East Medford. Conveniently located in newer Oak Court development. Close to schools, shopping and emergency services.
403 Eastwood Dr
403 Eastwood Drive, Medford, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
Excellent rental in East Medford. 2 bed, 2 bath Townhouse Unit has many new updates including revamped kitchen and stainless steel appliances. Home has 2 family rooms & a formal dining.
Washington
831 West 14th Street
831 West 14th Street, Medford, OR
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
831 West 14th Street Available 04/20/20 Cute Cottage - Fenced Yard with room for off-street Parking and a Garden! - Single family home with open concept living, dining, kitchen plus separate laundry room with washer/dryer Hookups.
McLoughlin
138 Western Ave
138 Western Avenue, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1150 sqft
Updated and Remodeled! ~ 3 Bed 2 Bath - --- Due to COVID-19 Mandates: we are only scheduling viewings for those who have submitted an application. Application fees are refundable if you choose not to move forward after viewing the property.
1023 Camas St.
1023 Camas Street, Medford, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1401 sqft
1023 Camas St.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to White City from include Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, and Jacksonville.