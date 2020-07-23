45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canby, OR
1 of 37
1 of 26
1 of 28
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 39
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 22
1 of 1
1 of 38
1 of 44
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 27
1 of 35
1 of 24
Have you ever traveled the "Road of 1000 Wonders?" If your journeys take you along NW First Avenue in Canby, Oregon, then indeed you have. That was what the road that passed through here was originally called -- presumably, of course, because of the large amount of wonders!
It began as a farming spread in an open space in the otherwise dense fir forests that surrounded the area and grew into a modern community. The north-south railroad and the Willamette River helped turn what would become Canby into a transportation hub in the early history of Oregon. These days, it's a community of almost 16,000 with a strong agricultural heritage. There's also a moderate manufacturing sector and a broad range of recreational opportunities to offer residents. See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Canby provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Canby. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.