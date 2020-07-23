Apartment List
/
OR
/
canby
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM

45 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Canby, OR

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Canby provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
937 NW 1st Ave
937 Northwest 1st Avenue, Canby, OR
937 NW 1st Ave Available 08/17/20 COMING SOON!!! Gorgeous 4-Bedroom Canby Home - No Showings Until 8/4/2020 **DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT RESIDING IN THE HOME** Call or Text Leasing Agent at (503) 443-9331 to schedule a showing! Beautiful home
Results within 5 miles of Canby
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
5 Units Available
Wilsonville
Terrene at the Grove
8890 SW Ash Meadows Cir, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1241 sqft
New luxury 1-4 bedroom apartments. Just minutes from I-5. Walk-in closets, granite counters and patio/balcony. Units with fireplace available. Community has swimming pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Wilsonville
Bridge Creek
29697 SW Rose Ln, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1016 sqft
Charming community near Hathaway Neighborhood Park and Wilsonville High School on a 27-acre wooded area. Recently renovated to include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Pool and playground available.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Wilsonville
Boulder Creek
6600 SW Wilsonville Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1067 sqft
Near Boeckman Creek Elementary School. Just a mile from I-5 and near I-205. Recently renovated apartments with ample storage and updated appliances. Garages provided. On-site pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
13 Units Available
Wilsonville
Jory Trail
8750 SW Ash Meadows Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Wilsonville Fun Center, I-5 and I-205. Apartments include extra storage, granite countertops and built-in microwaves. Community features lush landscaping, fitness center and BBQ area.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Grove - Westling Farm
19063 Rose Road
19063 Rose Road, Oregon City, OR
Built in 2013! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home is Located in Oregon City & has a Neighborhood Park! The Master Bedroom is Located on the Main level. Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Beautiful Cherry Cabinets. This is a non-smoking home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Willamette
2276 Saint Moritz Loop
2276 Saint Moritz Loop, West Linn, OR
Beautiful West Linn Home! - Welcome to your perfect home in West Linn! This large 4 bed/ 4 bath house is ready for you to move in today. Enjoy easy access to I-205, downtown West Linn, and many parks. Entertain on your back deck or patio.

1 of 13

Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
29480 SW Volley Street #21
29480 SW Volley St, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1206 sqft
Wilsonville Townhouse!! - Completely remodeled kitchen with new floors on main floor and updated baths. Clean and bright. Walk to shops Starbucks and grocery. Attached oversize garage. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4230172)
Results within 10 miles of Canby
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
18 Units Available
Gladstone
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Wilsonville
Canyon Creek Apartment Villages
26310 SW Canyon Creek Rd, Wilsonville, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1040 sqft
Recent renovations of apartments include quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Extra storage and washers/dryers in units. Pool and 24-hour gym available. Close to I-5, Argyle Square Shopping Center, and Canyon Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
11 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Arya at Hedges Creek
8900 SW Sweek Dr, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,112
1141 sqft
Garden-style apartment community near Sweek Pond Natural Area. Every home features a gourmet kitchen with open breakfast bar and a private covered patio with storage space. On-site clubhouse offers complimentary coffee and Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Westlake
Kruseway Commons
4933 Parkview Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1224 sqft
Live in Metropolitan Portland’s most prestigious suburban landscape.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
13 Units Available
Parker Crest
Cascade Summit Apartment Homes
22100 Horizon Dr, West Linn, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1323 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Enjoy the pool, clubhouse, and gym when free. Play basketball and tennis at nearby Tanner Creek Park. Minutes from I-205.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Gaffney Lane
The Preserve
19839 Highway 213, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1100 sqft
Capture the best of country-side living in our spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes while enjoying the close proximity of Portland, OR.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
7 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Alden Apartments
7800 SW Sagert St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
970 sqft
Near I-5. A modern, upscale community with stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a pool, playground, clubhouse area and basketball court. A garage is available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
22 Units Available
Sherwood - Tualatin South
Forest Rim
6765 SW Nyberg St, Tualatin, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1190 sqft
Quick access to I-5 and I-205 for Portland commuters. Interior amenities include full-sized washers and dryers, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and private patios/balconies. Playground, pool, and basketball court for residents.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
2 Units Available
Rivercrest
Mt. Pleasant Apartments
1208 Linn Ave, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mt. Pleasant Apartments in Oregon City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
14 Units Available
Clackamette Park
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,472
1387 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
25 Units Available
Evergreen
Windward Apartments
130 A Ave, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$4,450
1971 sqft
Apartment complex on landscaped grounds featuring one, two and three-bedroom units with balconies/patios, plank flooring and picture windows. Located close to Downtown, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Wilsonville
29870 South West Minkler Lane
29870 SW Minkler Ln, Wilsonville, OR
Please note - this home comes un-furnished. Updated pictures will be posted once current occupants vacate the home.

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Tigard Neighborhood Area 9
9272 Southwest Martha Street
9272 Southwest Martha Street, Tigard, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1182 sqft
Light and bright Tigard three bedroom with newer flooring and updated new kitchen. The main floor features the kitchen, dining room, and living room with vaulted ceilings. In addition one bedroom is located on the main floor.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Hallinan
1565 Meadows Dr.
1565 Meadows Drive, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2540 sqft
Prime Hallinan Neighborhood 3bd/2.5ba w/full daylight basement - Located in the highly desirable Hallinan neighborhood in Lake Oswego. Nearby parks include Freepons Park, Ellen R Burgess Nature Preserve and Glenmorrie Greenway.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
McLoughlin
13752 Swordfern Court
13752 Swordfern Court, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2066 sqft
13752 Swordfern Court Available 08/10/20 - This beautiful Oregon City Homes offers Hardwood floors, granite in Kitchen, baths and util room! 10Ft+ Ceilings/soaring vaults, Light bright and open design, newer professionally designed window treatments

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Walluga
4340 BEASLEY WAY
4340 Beasley Way, Lake Oswego, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1384 sqft
Charming Mid-Century Ranch on a Large Lot on a Quiet Street in the Gorgeous Lake Grove Neighborhood! - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.
City Guide for Canby, OR

Have you ever traveled the "Road of 1000 Wonders?" If your journeys take you along NW First Avenue in Canby, Oregon, then indeed you have. That was what the road that passed through here was originally called -- presumably, of course, because of the large amount of wonders!

It began as a farming spread in an open space in the otherwise dense fir forests that surrounded the area and grew into a modern community. The north-south railroad and the Willamette River helped turn what would become Canby into a transportation hub in the early history of Oregon. These days, it's a community of almost 16,000 with a strong agricultural heritage. There's also a moderate manufacturing sector and a broad range of recreational opportunities to offer residents. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Canby, OR

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Canby provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Canby. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Similar Pages

Canby 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCanby 2 Bedroom ApartmentsCanby 3 Bedroom ApartmentsCanby Accessible Apartments
Canby Apartments with BalconiesCanby Apartments with GymsCanby Apartments with Parking
Canby Apartments with Washer-DryersCanby Dog Friendly ApartmentsCanby Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WAHazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, OR
St. Helens, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORRaleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University